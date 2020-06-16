Streaming issues? Report here
How this side hustle became a business that calculates the worth of businesses

16 June 2020 7:06 PM
by
Tags:
Investec
Lockdown
COVID-19
Shaun Rule

An investment banker tells how his side hustle became a business that helps other businesses.

Sean Rule is the Founder of EquityMaven.

About four years ago he had a back operation.

He took those couple of weeks, thought about what really interested him about his job and came up with the idea of a fintech startup that changes the way businesses are valued.

So we still use some of the traditional valuation methodologies, although we go quite deep technically, so it's not as we've reinvented the wheel from that point of view.

Sean Rule, Founder - EquityMaven

What we did find is that valuations were extremely expensive particularly for an SME-owner and also very time-consuming - so traditionally I think internationally business valuations can cost anything from 10-thousand dollars upwards and take a good couple of weeks.

Sean Rule, Founder - EquityMaven

So we thought we could take the gap and automate the process...we are obviously very reliant on the input from business owners in terms of their financial forecasts...to be honest there's nobody better placed than the business owners themselves.

Sean Rule, Founder - EquityMaven

What we then offer them is an overlay of the actual valuation calculations...what they would not ordinarily have access to.

Sean Rule, Founder - EquityMaven

Listen to the interview below.

16 June 2020 7:06 PM
by
Tags:
Investec
Lockdown
COVID-19
Shaun Rule

