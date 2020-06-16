Gen Z - the architects of our New World Order





Trend strategist, Dion Chang, is the founder of research trend specialists, Flux Trends.

He takes the view of "trends as business strategy".

Flux Trends specialises in identifying unexpected business opportunities within shifting trends.

The Money Show asked him to explain who exactly Generation Z is.

In South African terms it's really our born-frees...the older Gen Zs are now coming of age...they are entering the workforce and they are now your paying consumer. Dion Chang, Owner - Flux Trends

They are humanity's first generation of true digital natives...they know no other world besides the internet, Smart Phones - and they are kind of to the manor born of the virtual world. Dion Chang, Owner - Flux Trends

If you bring it back to business in terms of a work force and your new consumer...if you think millenials were a bit of a difficult bunch to adapt to you've got a bumpy ride ahead. Dion Chang, Owner - Flux Trends

It's a social media generation...the product is really secondary it's more about sharing with your peers - so if that brand does not live up to the values I have as a Gen Z - in terms of transparency, no corporate greed no damage to the planet, I'm not going to give you loyalty... Dion Chang, Owner - Flux Trends

Listen to the interview below.

