'We cannot survive if we go back with a number 50'
The Restaurant Association of South Africa (RASA) believes the opening of restaurants could be anytime now as government deliberates over whether or not more sectors of the economy would be allowed to resume under the current lockdown.
The national command council and Cabinet is expected to announce, by the end of week, whether it will allow various other industries to open their doors.
While they wait in anticipation CEO Wendy Alberts says the association has made a number of proposals.
We believe that the opening of restaurants in the advanced level 3 is very near on the card or could be anytime now. So we are certainly waiting on those protocols to come out.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South
One of the key aspects that we have said is we cannot survive if we go back with a number 50. We have got some restaurants that have got outside seating areas of 1,000 square metres so to put 50 people in those environments would certainly damage those restaurants forever.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South
We have also insisted that we need to serve liquor with meals. We can't be inviting people into our restaurants and not having an experience.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...
More from Local
[LISTEN] 'What will really help would be to shift from anxiety into action'
Minister Lindiwe Zulu explains what's behind the formation of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Behavioural Change.Read More
'A lot of partnerships need to be created to solve youth unemployment'
Harambee Academy chief operating officer Tammy Chetty shares her insights and views on the issue of youth unemployment.Read More
Government launches advisory committee on social behavioural change
The committee brings together various stakeholders - from religious organisations, community leaders and civil society.Read More
Cold front in Gauteng to persist for the next few days
The weather service says for the next few days the maximum temperatures in Gauteng will hover between 11 and 14 degrees.Read More
[LISTEN] UWC clarifies issues around online exams and delivery of laptops
A number of students were unable to write exams on Monday as they had no access to devices.Read More
'I don't think police have a clue how to deal with gender-based violence'
Tekano Atlantic Fellows CEO Lebo Ramafoko spoke to Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive about the recent surge in GBV cases.Read More
Mkhwebane closes 13 cases brought before her office
The Public Protector on Monday revealed findings into 35 investigations dealing with executive ethics, irregular staff appointments, and procurement irregularities.Read More
Hundreds left homeless as dwellings catch fire in KwaMashu township
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says four people managed to escape with minor injuries.Read More
Ramaphosa refers Liquor Products Amendment Bill back to Parliament
The president said the bill could impact the making of traditional beer and in so doing affect rural communities.Read More
[LISTEN] Analysis: What we know about COVID-19 and smoking so far
Africa Check worked with medical doctor Petrie Jansen van Vuuren to take a look at what recently published research revealed.Read More