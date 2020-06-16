Streaming issues? Report here
'We cannot survive if we go back with a number 50'

16 June 2020 5:49 PM
by
Tags:
Restaurants Association of South Africa
restaurants reopening

RASA CEO Wendy Alberts shares some of the proposals it's made as government deliberates on the reopening of restaurants.

The Restaurant Association of South Africa (RASA) believes the opening of restaurants could be anytime now as government deliberates over whether or not more sectors of the economy would be allowed to resume under the current lockdown.

The national command council and Cabinet is expected to announce, by the end of week, whether it will allow various other industries to open their doors.

While they wait in anticipation CEO Wendy Alberts says the association has made a number of proposals.

We believe that the opening of restaurants in the advanced level 3 is very near on the card or could be anytime now. So we are certainly waiting on those protocols to come out.

Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South

One of the key aspects that we have said is we cannot survive if we go back with a number 50. We have got some restaurants that have got outside seating areas of 1,000 square metres so to put 50 people in those environments would certainly damage those restaurants forever.

Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South

We have also insisted that we need to serve liquor with meals. We can't be inviting people into our restaurants and not having an experience.

Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...


More from Local

lindiwe-zulujpg

[LISTEN] 'What will really help would be to shift from anxiety into action'

16 June 2020 4:48 PM

Minister Lindiwe Zulu explains what's behind the formation of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Behavioural Change.

unemployment.jpg

'A lot of partnerships need to be created to solve youth unemployment'

16 June 2020 1:56 PM

Harambee Academy chief operating officer Tammy Chetty shares her insights and views on the issue of youth unemployment.

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

Government launches advisory committee on social behavioural change

16 June 2020 1:21 PM

The committee brings together various stakeholders - from religious organisations, community leaders and civil society.

Woman coffee cold weather scarf sweater jersey

Cold front in Gauteng to persist for the next few days

16 June 2020 10:26 AM

The weather service says for the next few days the maximum temperatures in Gauteng will hover between 11 and 14 degrees.

200207-uwc-edjpg

[LISTEN] UWC clarifies issues around online exams and delivery of laptops

15 June 2020 6:41 PM

A number of students were unable to write exams on Monday as they had no access to devices.

Gender-based violence women's abuse domestic violence 123rfpolitics 123rf

'I don't think police have a clue how to deal with gender-based violence'

15 June 2020 6:14 PM

Tekano Atlantic Fellows CEO Lebo Ramafoko spoke to Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive about the recent surge in GBV cases.

190604 Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Mkhwebane closes 13 cases brought before her office

15 June 2020 4:31 PM

The Public Protector on Monday revealed findings into 35 investigations dealing with executive ethics, irregular staff appointments, and procurement irregularities.

firejfif

Hundreds left homeless as dwellings catch fire in KwaMashu township

15 June 2020 4:03 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says four people managed to escape with minor injuries.

whatsapp-image-2020-04-27-at-151709jpeg

Ramaphosa refers Liquor Products Amendment Bill back to Parliament

15 June 2020 3:56 PM

The president said the bill could impact the making of traditional beer and in so doing affect rural communities.

Cigarettes 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

[LISTEN] Analysis: What we know about COVID-19 and smoking so far

15 June 2020 3:27 PM

Africa Check worked with medical doctor Petrie Jansen van Vuuren to take a look at what recently published research revealed.

EWN Highlights

DA calls for immediate release of SAA’s business rescue plan

16 June 2020 7:43 PM

Govt isn’t planning on re-introducing ban on alcohol sales – Zulu

16 June 2020 7:28 PM

COVID-19 patient goes missing from quarantine facility in PE

16 June 2020 5:35 PM

