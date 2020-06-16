



The Restaurant Association of South Africa (RASA) believes the opening of restaurants could be anytime now as government deliberates over whether or not more sectors of the economy would be allowed to resume under the current lockdown.

The national command council and Cabinet is expected to announce, by the end of week, whether it will allow various other industries to open their doors.

While they wait in anticipation CEO Wendy Alberts says the association has made a number of proposals.

We believe that the opening of restaurants in the advanced level 3 is very near on the card or could be anytime now. So we are certainly waiting on those protocols to come out. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South

One of the key aspects that we have said is we cannot survive if we go back with a number 50. We have got some restaurants that have got outside seating areas of 1,000 square metres so to put 50 people in those environments would certainly damage those restaurants forever. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South

We have also insisted that we need to serve liquor with meals. We can't be inviting people into our restaurants and not having an experience. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South

