76,334 confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa as deaths climb to 1,625

Fifty-seven more people have died after contracting the coronavirus here in South Africa and once again, the majority of them passed away in the Western Cape.

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 76 334, the total number of deaths is 1625 and recoveries to date are 42 063. Also included is the MAC advisory pertaining to the clinical applications of the use of Dexamethasone. pic.twitter.com/MVDhNeOsLU — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 16, 2020