76,334 confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa as deaths climb to 1,625
The health ministry has confirmed that the number of cases has risen to 76,334 and the number of fatalities bring the national death toll to 1,625 as of 17 June.
Fifty-seven more people have died after contracting the coronavirus here in South Africa and once again, the majority of them passed away in the Western Cape.
As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 76 334, the total number of deaths is 1625 and recoveries to date are 42 063. Also included is the MAC advisory pertaining to the clinical applications of the use of Dexamethasone. pic.twitter.com/MVDhNeOsLU— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 16, 2020
#Covid_19 Statistics in South Africa as at 16 June 2020. pic.twitter.com/HrFow9EEdp— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 16, 2020
More from Local
Five nuns succumb to COVID-19 and 21 test positive at Mthatha convent
It is believed health officials are trying to contain the outbreak at the Mother House Convent.Read More
Hawks arrest 7 suspects involved in VBS scandal
Daily Maverick investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk says the eighth suspect is in quarantine due to COVID-19.Read More
Suspect in Tshegofatso Pule murder to appear in court today
EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise says the 31-year-old's identity cannot be disclosed as yet and his relation to Pule is not known.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] NPA media briefing on VBS Bank latest developments
NPA boss advocate Shamila Batohi holds a virtual media briefing on the progress of high-profile priority cases.Read More
Suspect arrested for Tshegofatso Pule murder
A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of eighth month pregrant Tshegofatso Pule.Read More
'We cannot survive if we go back with a number 50'
RASA CEO Wendy Alberts shares some of the proposals it's made as government deliberates on the reopening of restaurants.Read More
[LISTEN] 'What will really help would be to shift from anxiety into action'
Minister Lindiwe Zulu explains what's behind the formation of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Behavioural Change.Read More
'A lot of partnerships need to be created to solve youth unemployment'
Harambee Academy chief operating officer Tammy Chetty shares her insights and views on the issue of youth unemployment.Read More
Government launches advisory committee on social behavioural change
The committee brings together various stakeholders - from religious organisations, community leaders and civil society.Read More
Cold front in Gauteng to persist for the next few days
The weather service says for the next few days the maximum temperatures in Gauteng will hover between 11 and 14 degrees.Read More