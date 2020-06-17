Can South Africa afford a nuclear power plant building programme?

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:45
Durban Girls College racism investigation
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Zanele Mji
Verlie Oosthuizen - Partner and Head of Social Media Law at Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys
Today at 16:10
Hawks pounce on VBS suspects
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lieutenant-general Godfrey Lebeya, Hawks Head
Today at 16:20
Coronavirus drug made in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen
Today at 16:45
Berea-Hillbrow Home of Hope Homeschooling programme
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Khanyisela Motsa, Home of Hope Founder
Today at 16:52
City Power recovers stolen cables
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 18:09
Big arrests made on VBS case
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Steven Powell - Director in Forensics at ENS Africa
Today at 18:13
First response to the SAA rescue plan
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
How The Crazy Store adapted during Covid-19?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lennett - MD at The Crazy Store
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Making estate planning more equitable
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Trying to get out of a timeshare contract
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Shapeshifter: How artisan market Kamers-Makers is pivoting post Covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wanda Du Toit - Owner And Co-Founder at Kamers-Makers
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Five nuns succumb to COVID-19 and 21 test positive at Mthatha convent It is believed health officials are trying to contain the outbreak at the Mother House Convent. 17 June 2020 1:44 PM
Hawks arrest 7 suspects involved in VBS scandal Daily Maverick investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk says the eighth suspect is in quarantine due to COVID-19. 17 June 2020 1:40 PM
Suspect in Tshegofatso Pule murder to appear in court today EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise says the 31-year-old's identity cannot be disclosed as yet and his relation to Pule is not known. 17 June 2020 12:59 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
There is some light at the end of the tunnel for South African importers Inflation expectations are declining, partly because the collapse in oil prices has been greater than rand depreciation. 17 June 2020 9:16 AM
That 'All Wines Matter' blunder Andy Rice on this week's great advertising campaigns - and one that caused a stir - for all the wrong reasons. 16 June 2020 8:16 PM
Gen Z - the architects of our New World Order Generation Z is a demographic that's born roughly between the mid 1990s to the mid-2010s. 16 June 2020 7:32 PM
View all Business
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
2020 Soweto Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19 Soweto Marathon Trust chairperson Sello Khunou said that calling off South Africa’s biggest one-day road running event was not an... 15 June 2020 11:36 AM
TTM says it has bought Bidvest Wits PSL status Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has announced that it has bought Bidvest Wits with all its players. 13 June 2020 10:19 PM
View all Sport
People who voted for Trump share moments of when they stopped supporting him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 17 June 2020 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Heartwarming moment as guy gives large tip to drive-through worker Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 17 June 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Little girl makes up her own lyrics to New Editions's Candy Girl Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 16 June 2020 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Can South Africa afford a nuclear power plant building programme?

17 June 2020 7:56 AM
by
Tags:
Gwede Mantashe
Nuclear
SA nuclear power plants

Energy expert Chris Yelland says there is pressure building from the nuclear lobby groups for a nuclear new build.

In a statement on Sunday, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said it is giving the public a month to respond to its request for information for a 2500 MW nuclear build program.

Government wants to supplement its power capacity because of problems at state-owned power utility Eskom’s fleet of coal-fired power plants, some of which will be decommissioned over the next two decades.

RELATED: Koeberg nuke plant waste storage full to brim...and what is being done about it

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa energy expert Chris Yelland says there is enormous pressure building from the nuclear lobby groups as they see benefit in a nuclear new build.

I think there has been a shift in the kind of business model that has been looked at and Gwede Mantashe seemed to have been lured into a so called boot model.

Chris Yelland, Energy expert

The allure of this model is that government doesn't have to stump up with any money and that the new nuclear build will be financed by the vendor country, he says.

Listen below to the full conversation:


17 June 2020 7:56 AM
by
Tags:
Gwede Mantashe
Nuclear
SA nuclear power plants

Recommended

More from Politics

unresolved-omny-thumbnail-victoriapng

Victoria Mxenge: Challenged apartheid regime to uplift SA youth

16 June 2020 3:01 PM

#UnResolved investigates the murder of anti-apartheid activist Victoria Mxenge and the impact she had on SA youth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180414southafricaflagwinnie

How should South African young people remember Youth Day?

16 June 2020 1:14 PM

Clement Manyathela facilitates a discuss on what the day means to different young people during COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190323 Stellenbosch Air Show

'Stories of 1976 written by people who were there must be taught in schools'

16 June 2020 7:36 AM

ASRI research director Angelo Fick reflects on what the day means and its commemoration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190604 Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Mkhwebane closes 13 cases brought before her office

15 June 2020 4:31 PM

The Public Protector on Monday revealed findings into 35 investigations dealing with executive ethics, irregular staff appointments, and procurement irregularities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

whatsapp-image-2020-04-27-at-151709jpeg

Ramaphosa refers Liquor Products Amendment Bill back to Parliament

15 June 2020 3:56 PM

The president said the bill could impact the making of traditional beer and in so doing affect rural communities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200406handcuffsgif

Suspect in Sibongiseni Gabada murder rearrested and to appear in court

15 June 2020 1:02 PM

EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs says the NPA reviewed initial decision to withdraw charges against the accused.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-15-at-113029-ampng

Oxford professor Simukai Chigudu talks racism and iconography

15 June 2020 11:31 AM

Eusebius McKaiser facilitates a discussion with the associate professor about racism, structural racism in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gender based violence sexual abuse women 123rflifestyle 123rfpolitics 123rf

As long as those in power don't deal with GBV, there will be no change - CSVR

15 June 2020 8:17 AM

The centre has called for Ramaphosa to deal with the scourge of violence the way he dealt with the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

Cosas to shut down schools, calls for government to test pupils for COVID-19

15 June 2020 7:36 AM

National coordinator Buntu Josephs says if the state is serious about saving lives, it will provide tests for pupils.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ghel.jpg

Solidarity Fund approves R17m to support victims of gender-based violence

14 June 2020 11:52 AM

The announcement of funding for initiatives that support GBV victims comes as South Africa experiences upsurge in these crimes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Five nuns succumb to COVID-19 and 21 test positive at Mthatha convent

Local

Hawks arrest 7 suspects involved in VBS scandal

Local

Suspect in Tshegofatso Pule murder to appear in court today

Local

EWN Highlights

Garden Route Municipality’s head office closed after confirmed COVID-19 case

17 June 2020 3:12 PM

Thank you! Boeta Cassiem to get much-needed eye operation

17 June 2020 12:27 PM

Hawks confirm 7 suspects to appear in court over VBS heist

17 June 2020 12:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA