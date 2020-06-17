Can South Africa afford a nuclear power plant building programme?





In a statement on Sunday, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said it is giving the public a month to respond to its request for information for a 2500 MW nuclear build program.

Government wants to supplement its power capacity because of problems at state-owned power utility Eskom’s fleet of coal-fired power plants, some of which will be decommissioned over the next two decades.

RELATED: Koeberg nuke plant waste storage full to brim...and what is being done about it

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa energy expert Chris Yelland says there is enormous pressure building from the nuclear lobby groups as they see benefit in a nuclear new build.

I think there has been a shift in the kind of business model that has been looked at and Gwede Mantashe seemed to have been lured into a so called boot model. Chris Yelland, Energy expert

The allure of this model is that government doesn't have to stump up with any money and that the new nuclear build will be financed by the vendor country, he says.

Listen below to the full conversation: