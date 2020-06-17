[WATCH] Heartwarming moment as guy gives large tip to drive-through worker

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:45
Durban Girls College racism investigation
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Zanele Mji
Verlie Oosthuizen - Partner and Head of Social Media Law at Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys
Today at 16:10
Hawks pounce on VBS suspects
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lieutenant-general Godfrey Lebeya, Hawks Head
Today at 16:20
Coronavirus drug made in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen
Today at 16:45
Berea-Hillbrow Home of Hope Homeschooling programme
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Khanyisela Motsa, Home of Hope Founder
Today at 16:52
City Power recovers stolen cables
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 18:09
Big arrests made on VBS case
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Steven Powell - Director in Forensics at ENS Africa
Today at 18:13
First response to the SAA rescue plan
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
How The Crazy Store adapted during Covid-19?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lennett - MD at The Crazy Store
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Making estate planning more equitable
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Trying to get out of a timeshare contract
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Shapeshifter: How artisan market Kamers-Makers is pivoting post Covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wanda Du Toit - Owner And Co-Founder at Kamers-Makers
Five nuns succumb to COVID-19 and 21 test positive at Mthatha convent It is believed health officials are trying to contain the outbreak at the Mother House Convent. 17 June 2020 1:44 PM
Hawks arrest 7 suspects involved in VBS scandal Daily Maverick investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk says the eighth suspect is in quarantine due to COVID-19. 17 June 2020 1:40 PM
Suspect in Tshegofatso Pule murder to appear in court today EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise says the 31-year-old's identity cannot be disclosed as yet and his relation to Pule is not known. 17 June 2020 12:59 PM
There is some light at the end of the tunnel for South African importers Inflation expectations are declining, partly because the collapse in oil prices has been greater than rand depreciation. 17 June 2020 9:16 AM
That 'All Wines Matter' blunder Andy Rice on this week's great advertising campaigns - and one that caused a stir - for all the wrong reasons. 16 June 2020 8:16 PM
Gen Z - the architects of our New World Order Generation Z is a demographic that's born roughly between the mid 1990s to the mid-2010s. 16 June 2020 7:32 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
2020 Soweto Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19 Soweto Marathon Trust chairperson Sello Khunou said that calling off South Africa’s biggest one-day road running event was not an... 15 June 2020 11:36 AM
TTM says it has bought Bidvest Wits PSL status Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has announced that it has bought Bidvest Wits with all its players. 13 June 2020 10:19 PM
[WATCH] Heartwarming moment as guy gives large tip to drive-through worker

17 June 2020 8:26 AM
by
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Little girl makes up her own lyrics to New Editions's Candy Girl

Heartwarming moment as guy gives large tip to drive-through worker

Social media is talking after a guy decided to give a huge tip to a drive-through worker went viral.

Watch this heartwarming moment below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


