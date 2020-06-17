[WATCH] Heartwarming moment as guy gives large tip to drive-through worker
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Little girl makes up her own lyrics to New Editions's Candy Girl
Heartwarming moment as guy gives large tip to drive-through worker
Social media is talking after a guy decided to give a huge tip to a drive-through worker went viral.
Watch this heartwarming moment below:
Giving a large tip to drive thru workers! @somegoodnews #kindness #wholesome pic.twitter.com/vFiNKkNmzX— Stuart Edge (@stuart_edge) June 16, 2020
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
People who voted for Trump share moments of when they stopped supporting him
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Little girl makes up her own lyrics to New Editions's Candy Girl
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Man finds cash, iPhone and more while river diving
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
Man saving far right activist from getting hurt at BLM protest goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Soccer player teen scores goal at own funeral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
'8: A South African Horror Story' has a lot of human truths to it
Netflix horror fans can look forward to the local horror story coming their way on 19 June.Read More
[WATCH] Mother's reaction to her daughter's acceptance to law school goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials
Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs.Read More
[WATCH] Woman ranting about kids not having licence for toy cars is baffling
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
New website has created background office noise for those working from home
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More