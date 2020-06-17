Suspect arrested for Tshegofatso Pule murder





Gauteng police have arrested a 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Tshegofatso Pule.

The man was on his way to Mpumalanga when the police arrested him.

The 28-year-old was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, in Roodepoort. She was eight months pregnant.

#TshegofatsoPule BREAKING NEWS: Police have confirmed a 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Tshegofatso Pule. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 17, 2020

#TshegofatsoPule Police's Noxolo Kweza says the man was arrested on Monday. He will appear in the Roodepoort magistrates court this morning. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 17, 2020

#TshegofatsoPule Kweza on why we only hear about the arrest almost 48-hours later. "We wanted to make sure we are not charging a wrong person. That is why we didn't want to rush this." — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 17, 2020