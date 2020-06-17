President Ramaphosa should put all colonial statues in Cape Town, says caller

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:45
Durban Girls College racism investigation
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Zanele Mji
Verlie Oosthuizen - Partner and Head of Social Media Law at Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys
Today at 16:10
Hawks pounce on VBS suspects
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lieutenant-general Godfrey Lebeya, Hawks Head
Today at 16:20
Coronavirus drug made in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen
Today at 16:45
Berea-Hillbrow Home of Hope Homeschooling programme
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Khanyisela Motsa, Home of Hope Founder
Today at 16:52
City Power recovers stolen cables
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 18:09
Big arrests made on VBS case
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Steven Powell - Director in Forensics at ENS Africa
Today at 18:13
First response to the SAA rescue plan
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
How The Crazy Store adapted during Covid-19?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lennett - MD at The Crazy Store
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Making estate planning more equitable
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Trying to get out of a timeshare contract
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Shapeshifter: How artisan market Kamers-Makers is pivoting post Covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wanda Du Toit - Owner And Co-Founder at Kamers-Makers
Five nuns succumb to COVID-19 and 21 test positive at Mthatha convent It is believed health officials are trying to contain the outbreak at the Mother House Convent. 17 June 2020 1:44 PM
Hawks arrest 7 suspects involved in VBS scandal Daily Maverick investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk says the eighth suspect is in quarantine due to COVID-19. 17 June 2020 1:40 PM
Suspect in Tshegofatso Pule murder to appear in court today EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise says the 31-year-old's identity cannot be disclosed as yet and his relation to Pule is not known. 17 June 2020 12:59 PM
There is some light at the end of the tunnel for South African importers Inflation expectations are declining, partly because the collapse in oil prices has been greater than rand depreciation. 17 June 2020 9:16 AM
That 'All Wines Matter' blunder Andy Rice on this week's great advertising campaigns - and one that caused a stir - for all the wrong reasons. 16 June 2020 8:16 PM
Gen Z - the architects of our New World Order Generation Z is a demographic that's born roughly between the mid 1990s to the mid-2010s. 16 June 2020 7:32 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
2020 Soweto Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19 Soweto Marathon Trust chairperson Sello Khunou said that calling off South Africa’s biggest one-day road running event was not an... 15 June 2020 11:36 AM
TTM says it has bought Bidvest Wits PSL status Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has announced that it has bought Bidvest Wits with all its players. 13 June 2020 10:19 PM
People who voted for Trump share moments of when they stopped supporting him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 17 June 2020 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Heartwarming moment as guy gives large tip to drive-through worker Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 17 June 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Little girl makes up her own lyrics to New Editions's Candy Girl Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 16 June 2020 8:21 AM
President Ramaphosa should put all colonial statues in Cape Town, says caller

17 June 2020 10:52 AM
by
Tags:
openline
apartheid statues
Hoërskool DF Malan
colonial statues

Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show discuss colonial names and statues. Willem says Hoërskool DF Malan should be changed.

During the open line on the Eusebius McKaiser Show, Willem raised the issue of having schools being named after colonial figures.

He says he is an alumnus at Hoërskool DF Malan and he thinks the name should be done away with.

I think the name Hoërskool DF Malan is quite problematic to have that name on the side of the school. It is a state school and it is a public school. The man had a very instrumental hand in apartheid.

Willem, Caller

I am under the impression that the name has a pretty bad association outside the school. The man shouldn't be honoured. The name must fall. Put his name in a museum and contextualise him properly.

Willem, Caller

Christine had a solution for where all the statues can be taken.

It is a problem I have been having that when they decide that colonial statues should go they just rip them off. President Ramaphosa is very keen to push tourism, he should take all the statues and put them in Cape Town or Durban where tourists can see all the statues together.

Christine, Caller

Listen to the full open line below...


rest in peace rip grave tombstone

'Our inquiries and hearings are like graveyards where the truth gets buried'

10 June 2020 10:58 AM

Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show express their views on #BlackLivesMatter protests around the world.

angie1gif

'We are not against the opening of schools, we are worried about the timing'

2 June 2020 11:23 AM

Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show share views on the reopening of schools.

Alex SANDF

SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius

28 May 2020 10:55 AM

Callers on the open line discuss the SANDF internal inquiry into the death of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa.

Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient

I think the government has gone absolutely bonkers, says Eusebius McKaiser

27 May 2020 11:29 AM

Callers on the open line comment on the decision by the government to open congregational worship at Level 3.

melanie verwoerd_3.png

'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!'

23 May 2020 4:27 PM

After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair.

biancaswidth-800jpg

'Bianca Schoombee doesn't regret what she said, she regrets how it came up'

21 May 2020 11:16 AM

Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show debate Bianca Schoombee's tweets, apology and her Miss SA withdrawal.

200519 Angie Motshekga1

'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations'

20 May 2020 11:32 AM

Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show express their concerns over the announcement by the basic education minister.

bcx-branded-article-thumbnail-gabriel-tovar-unsplash-smalljpg

[OPINION] Digital infrastructure critical to survive a Post Corona world

20 May 2020 9:34 AM

The need for rapid adaptation is becoming more critical as the financial services sector adjusts to a post COVID-19 climate

covid-19 coronavirus South Africa lockdown 123rf

'We should not treat COVID-19 numbers like a maths game,' says Eusebius

18 May 2020 11:06 AM

Eusebius McKaiser says if the numbers are treated like some daily statistical daily test we will lose the human story behind them.

cigarette-buttsjpg

Smoking gets more costly as cigarette prices skyrocket during lockdown

15 May 2020 11:12 AM

Callers share how much they are spending on cigarettes during the lockdown.

Five nuns succumb to COVID-19 and 21 test positive at Mthatha convent

Local

Hawks arrest 7 suspects involved in VBS scandal

Local

Suspect in Tshegofatso Pule murder to appear in court today

Local

Garden Route Municipality’s head office closed after confirmed COVID-19 case

17 June 2020 3:12 PM

Thank you! Boeta Cassiem to get much-needed eye operation

17 June 2020 12:27 PM

Hawks confirm 7 suspects to appear in court over VBS heist

17 June 2020 12:19 PM

