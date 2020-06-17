President Ramaphosa should put all colonial statues in Cape Town, says caller
During the open line on the Eusebius McKaiser Show, Willem raised the issue of having schools being named after colonial figures.
He says he is an alumnus at Hoërskool DF Malan and he thinks the name should be done away with.
I think the name Hoërskool DF Malan is quite problematic to have that name on the side of the school. It is a state school and it is a public school. The man had a very instrumental hand in apartheid.Willem, Caller
I am under the impression that the name has a pretty bad association outside the school. The man shouldn't be honoured. The name must fall. Put his name in a museum and contextualise him properly.Willem, Caller
Christine had a solution for where all the statues can be taken.
It is a problem I have been having that when they decide that colonial statues should go they just rip them off. President Ramaphosa is very keen to push tourism, he should take all the statues and put them in Cape Town or Durban where tourists can see all the statues together.Christine, Caller
I can’t agree more with this view. However the power to change the name of a school lies with parents of that school. The name can change immediately let the parents meet and decide.— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) June 17, 2020
Two years ago I dropped off a friend who lived in Bellville. We happened to drive past hoerskool DF Malan. I nearly jumped out of my skin @ the shock of the school's name, that I even took a wrong turn. I honestly thought that iconography of that calibre had been abolished by now— Kyle Kleinsmith (@2thPoint) June 17, 2020
Listen to the full open line below...
