Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end
JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa president, Chris Nenzani, has confirmed that the first part of the independent forensic audit as well as the investigation into suspended CEO Thabang Moroe is expected by the end of the week.
Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA.
Nenzani provided some insight as to why the matter has been delayed.
“Unfortunately, the forensic investigation did not start at the time we hoped. If you follow the sequence of events, we made the announcement on December 7 last year, but actually the forensic audit company was appointed towards the end of February and started work only in March”, he said.
“This was not by design, it was because of the processes we needed to go through needed to be very elaborate and conclusive because the appointment of this investigation did not reside with the board, but with the members council, the 14 provincial presidents,” he said.
“The simple reason for that is because we said in the scope of the investigation, it must also look into the decision making within the board itself. Therefore, the members council had to be the appointing authority in this instance and that together with a few other matters, like the experience of the lockdown, would have delayed things”, he said.
He admitted that CSA had experienced challenges over the past few months but stood by comments he made in December, backing the board's decision to stay on during a time of “crisis”.
“The board took a view that it would be unwise for it to resign and sort of run away from the challenges that were facing the organisation,” he said. Those challenges included the suspension of Moroe as well as Standard Bank pulling out of its lucrative sponsorship deal as a result.
“You needed the board to take responsibility and fix the challenges and problems that are facing the organisation. That is what we are doing and what we continue to do. It would have been an easy way out for the board to identify the problems and then run away,” he said.
While Nenzani delivered that message with confidence, he was less assured when speaking about his own future and his own decisions.
“When the members council asked me to stay on for an additional year when my term came to an end, I agreed. Looking back, I regret taking that decision, but it is because of how I view leadership that I stayed on. To me election to an office or election to a position is an obligation to serve the people who elect you,” he said.
To add to the issues surrounding the organisation, the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) had expressed its dissatisfaction by the delay with the Moroe matter and Nenzani offered reassurances to them and other CSA stakeholders.
“Our relationship with SACA is very important to us because it’s a relationship of necessity, it’s a mutually beneficial relationship and therefore it is important to us that at any given point in time we strive to make that relationship work. We understand their unhappiness on certain matters, but I think there are very few people that would have wanted us to flout procedures,” he said.
While admitting that the last year has been tough for the governing body, Nenzani also added that things were looking positive for CSA and praised acting Chief Executive Dr. Jacques Faul and Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith for their efforts over the past six months.
“Compared to the crisis we had to endure at the end of last year I am able to report that we have moved forward to a much stronger position,” he concluded. “On Wednesday we will be announcing three new sponsors and there is a major fourth deal involving an international sponsor that will also be announced shortly”.
“All these contracts have been signed and I believe it represents outstanding work by our Acting CEO and staff that they have managed to secure these contracts in the current financial climate,” he said.
This article first appeared on EWN : Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end
More from Sport
2020 Soweto Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19
Soweto Marathon Trust chairperson Sello Khunou said that calling off South Africa’s biggest one-day road running event was not an easy decision.Read More
TTM says it has bought Bidvest Wits PSL status
Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has announced that it has bought Bidvest Wits with all its players.Read More
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA
Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas.Read More
CSA board adamant Moroe is still suspended
In a statement released on Thursday night, CSA explained that Thabang Moroe is still suspended until the independent forensic investigation into management practices is concluded.Read More
Tshabalala reflects on ‘perfect’ goal as SA reminisces over 2010 World Cup
11 June 2010 is a date many South Africans will never forget as it marked the start of the Fifa World Cup. The only one to date to be hosted on African soil.Read More
Van Rooyen keeping a 'keen eye' on Australasian rugby return
New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa starts this weekend while Australia will begin their domestic Super Rugby competition on 3 July.Read More
#ExtraTime SA golf is more accessible than ever
In #ExtraTime this week we shine the spotlight on golf and speak to Sunshine Tour Commissioner, Selwyn Nathan about how the sport has changed over the years.Read More
Rugby keen to get back to action, COVID-19 plans in place - SA Rugby
SA Rugby's Jurie Roux said the probable loss of four months of the playing calendar would mean a re-working of the domestic calendar but he believed a re-designed Vodacom Super Rugby competition and the kick off of the Currie Cup were both possible.Read More
Pirates’ Motshwari recovers from COVID-19
Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal.Read More
Possible coaching opportunities for Benni McCarthy in Portugal and Scotland
McCarthy has been out of a job since being relieved of his duties by Cape Town city in November 2019.Read More