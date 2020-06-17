[WATCH LIVE] NPA media briefing on VBS Bank latest developments
Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya and Public Prosecution National Director Shamila Batohi are holding a virtual media briefing on the progress of high-profile priority cases.
The briefing also includes an update on the VBS Mutual Bank investigation.
Watch the briefing here:
