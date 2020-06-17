[WATCH LIVE] NPA media briefing on VBS Bank latest developments

Today at 15:45 Durban Girls College racism investigation Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Zanele Mji

Verlie Oosthuizen - Partner and Head of Social Media Law at Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys

125 125

Today at 16:10 Hawks pounce on VBS suspects Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Lieutenant-general Godfrey Lebeya, Hawks Head

125 125

Today at 16:20 Coronavirus drug made in South Africa Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen

125 125

Today at 16:45 Berea-Hillbrow Home of Hope Homeschooling programme Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Khanyisela Motsa, Home of Hope Founder

125 125

Today at 16:52 City Power recovers stolen cables Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson

125 125

Today at 18:09 Big arrests made on VBS case The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick

Steven Powell - Director in Forensics at ENS Africa

125 125

Today at 18:13 First response to the SAA rescue plan The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 18:39 How The Crazy Store adapted during Covid-19? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Kevin Lennett - MD at The Crazy Store

125 125

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual - Making estate planning more equitable The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Trying to get out of a timeshare contract The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...

125 125