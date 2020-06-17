Hawks arrest 7 suspects involved in VBS scandal





Seven high profiled people have been arrested in connection with the VBS Bank scandal.

This marks the first arrest in the VBS scandal where R2.7 billion was stolen between 2015 and 2018.

Advocate Terry Motau and Werksmans law firm conducted investigations into the ban where they found that money was stolen and distributed to politicians and fixers.

Ray White speaks to Daily Maverick investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk who has been following the story.

The eighth man has not been arrested, he is in quarantine in relation to COVID-19. He will be arrested once the quarantine process has been finalised. Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

The main people who have been arrested will be prosecuted for a broad range of crimes including allegations of racketeering, corruption, money laundering fraud and bribery. Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

The eight are:

Tshifhiwa Matodzi, chairman of VBS & Vele Investments Phophi Mukhodobwane - VBS treasurer Philip Truter -VBS CFO Ernest Nesane - Non-executive directors of VBS & nominees of the PIC Paul Magula Sipho Malaba - KPMG auditor Andile Ramavhunga - CEO and executive director of VBS Avhsahoni Ramikosi - VBS non-executive director and chair of the bank's audit committee

Matodzi made off with more than R300 million. Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

