Suspect in Tshegofatso Pule murder to appear in court today
The suspect accused of murdering Tshegofatso Pule is appearing in the Roodepoort Magistrate Court on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old man was arrested in while on his way to Mpumalanga on Monday.
Pule's body was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, in Roodepoort.
RELATED: Suspect arrested for Tshegofatso Pule murder
She was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.
Ray White on the Midday Report speaks to EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise who is following the develoments of this story.
Last we heard was that the docket has to be delivered to the court and that the media would have to make submissions in terms of wanting sound as well as television rights. That application has been made by the media and is being considered by the magistrate.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN
The man was traveling to Mpumalanga when he was arrested and was apprehended with the help of community members, she reports
We do know that this case is being handled by national police as well, so it seems they were able to pull together in making this arrest. The identity of this man cannot be disclosed so we don't know who he is and his relation to Tshegofatso Pule.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Local
Five nuns succumb to COVID-19 and 21 test positive at Mthatha convent
It is believed health officials are trying to contain the outbreak at the Mother House Convent.Read More
Hawks arrest 7 suspects involved in VBS scandal
Daily Maverick investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk says the eighth suspect is in quarantine due to COVID-19.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] NPA media briefing on VBS Bank latest developments
NPA boss advocate Shamila Batohi holds a virtual media briefing on the progress of high-profile priority cases.Read More
Suspect arrested for Tshegofatso Pule murder
A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of eighth month pregrant Tshegofatso Pule.Read More
76,334 confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa as deaths climb to 1,625
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize made the announcement in the early hours of Wednesday morning.Read More
'We cannot survive if we go back with a number 50'
RASA CEO Wendy Alberts shares some of the proposals it's made as government deliberates on the reopening of restaurants.Read More
[LISTEN] 'What will really help would be to shift from anxiety into action'
Minister Lindiwe Zulu explains what's behind the formation of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Behavioural Change.Read More
'A lot of partnerships need to be created to solve youth unemployment'
Harambee Academy chief operating officer Tammy Chetty shares her insights and views on the issue of youth unemployment.Read More
Government launches advisory committee on social behavioural change
The committee brings together various stakeholders - from religious organisations, community leaders and civil society.Read More
Cold front in Gauteng to persist for the next few days
The weather service says for the next few days the maximum temperatures in Gauteng will hover between 11 and 14 degrees.Read More