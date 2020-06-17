Suspect in Tshegofatso Pule murder to appear in court today





The suspect accused of murdering Tshegofatso Pule is appearing in the Roodepoort Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old man was arrested in while on his way to Mpumalanga on Monday.

Pule's body was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, in Roodepoort.

She was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

Ray White on the Midday Report speaks to EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise who is following the develoments of this story.

Last we heard was that the docket has to be delivered to the court and that the media would have to make submissions in terms of wanting sound as well as television rights. That application has been made by the media and is being considered by the magistrate. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

The man was traveling to Mpumalanga when he was arrested and was apprehended with the help of community members, she reports

We do know that this case is being handled by national police as well, so it seems they were able to pull together in making this arrest. The identity of this man cannot be disclosed so we don't know who he is and his relation to Tshegofatso Pule. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

