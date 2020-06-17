Five nuns succumb to COVID-19 and 21 test positive at Mthatha convent





Five nuns from an Mthatha convent have succumb to COVID-19 within days of each other while 21 have tested positive.

According to reports the Congregation of the Precious Blood Sisters announced on Tuesday that "an upsurge of Covid-19 has befallen the Mother House Convent of CPS in Mthatha which also serves as an old age home".

Ray White spoke to the Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference communications officer Paul Tatu to find out more.

What I have just gathered is about 21 have confirmed positive. Paul Tatu, Communications officer - Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference

It's not only the sister's who are in the convent, again it is an old age home. There are workers who are working there, about 13 them have been released and there was a promise they would be taken to a B&B but we don't know what is happening with them. We hope the department of health in Eastern Cape is taking care of that. Paul Tatu, Communications officer - Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference

The sister's are all quarantined. If there is a fumigation that has to take place, it means that they have to take that in blocks. Paul Tatu, Communications officer - Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference

