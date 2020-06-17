Five nuns succumb to COVID-19 and 21 test positive at Mthatha convent

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:45
Durban Girls College racism investigation
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Zanele Mji
Verlie Oosthuizen - Partner and Head of Social Media Law at Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys
Today at 16:10
Hawks pounce on VBS suspects
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lieutenant-general Godfrey Lebeya, Hawks Head
Today at 16:20
Coronavirus drug made in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen
Today at 16:45
Berea-Hillbrow Home of Hope Homeschooling programme
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Khanyisela Motsa, Home of Hope Founder
Today at 16:52
City Power recovers stolen cables
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 18:09
Big arrests made on VBS case
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Steven Powell - Director in Forensics at ENS Africa
Today at 18:13
First response to the SAA rescue plan
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
How The Crazy Store adapted during Covid-19?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lennett - MD at The Crazy Store
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Making estate planning more equitable
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Trying to get out of a timeshare contract
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Shapeshifter: How artisan market Kamers-Makers is pivoting post Covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wanda Du Toit - Owner And Co-Founder at Kamers-Makers
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Five nuns succumb to COVID-19 and 21 test positive at Mthatha convent It is believed health officials are trying to contain the outbreak at the Mother House Convent. 17 June 2020 1:44 PM
Hawks arrest 7 suspects involved in VBS scandal Daily Maverick investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk says the eighth suspect is in quarantine due to COVID-19. 17 June 2020 1:40 PM
Suspect in Tshegofatso Pule murder to appear in court today EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise says the 31-year-old's identity cannot be disclosed as yet and his relation to Pule is not known. 17 June 2020 12:59 PM
There is some light at the end of the tunnel for South African importers Inflation expectations are declining, partly because the collapse in oil prices has been greater than rand depreciation. 17 June 2020 9:16 AM
That 'All Wines Matter' blunder Andy Rice on this week's great advertising campaigns - and one that caused a stir - for all the wrong reasons. 16 June 2020 8:16 PM
Gen Z - the architects of our New World Order Generation Z is a demographic that's born roughly between the mid 1990s to the mid-2010s. 16 June 2020 7:32 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
2020 Soweto Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19 Soweto Marathon Trust chairperson Sello Khunou said that calling off South Africa's biggest one-day road running event was not an... 15 June 2020 11:36 AM
TTM says it has bought Bidvest Wits PSL status Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has announced that it has bought Bidvest Wits with all its players. 13 June 2020 10:19 PM
Five nuns succumb to COVID-19 and 21 test positive at Mthatha convent

17 June 2020 1:44 PM
by
Eastern Cape
Mthatha
Mother House Convent

It is believed health officials are trying to contain the outbreak at the Mother House Convent.

Five nuns from an Mthatha convent have succumb to COVID-19 within days of each other while 21 have tested positive.

According to reports the Congregation of the Precious Blood Sisters announced on Tuesday that "an upsurge of Covid-19 has befallen the Mother House Convent of CPS in Mthatha which also serves as an old age home".

Ray White spoke to the Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference communications officer Paul Tatu to find out more.

What I have just gathered is about 21 have confirmed positive.

Paul Tatu, Communications officer - Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference

It's not only the sister's who are in the convent, again it is an old age home. There are workers who are working there, about 13 them have been released and there was a promise they would be taken to a B&B but we don't know what is happening with them. We hope the department of health in Eastern Cape is taking care of that.

Paul Tatu, Communications officer - Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference

The sister's are all quarantined. If there is a fumigation that has to take place, it means that they have to take that in blocks.

Paul Tatu, Communications officer - Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference

Click on the link below to get the full details....


Eastern Cape
Mthatha
Mother House Convent

20182210 VBS_6.jpg

Hawks arrest 7 suspects involved in VBS scandal

17 June 2020 1:40 PM

Daily Maverick investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk says the eighth suspect is in quarantine due to COVID-19.

Read More arrow_forward

pule-2jpegjpg

Suspect in Tshegofatso Pule murder to appear in court today

17 June 2020 12:59 PM

EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise says the 31-year-old's identity cannot be disclosed as yet and his relation to Pule is not known.

Read More arrow_forward

Shamila Batohi

[WATCH LIVE] NPA media briefing on VBS Bank latest developments

17 June 2020 12:41 PM

NPA boss advocate Shamila Batohi holds a virtual media briefing on the progress of high-profile priority cases.

Read More arrow_forward

200609-tshegofatso-pule2-edjpg

Suspect arrested for Tshegofatso Pule murder

17 June 2020 9:09 AM

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of eighth month pregrant Tshegofatso Pule.

Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus South Africa lockdown 123rf

76,334 confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa as deaths climb to 1,625

17 June 2020 7:20 AM

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize made the announcement in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Read More arrow_forward

Professional restaurant kitchen food chef 123rflifestyle 123rf

'We cannot survive if we go back with a number 50'

16 June 2020 5:49 PM

RASA CEO Wendy Alberts shares some of the proposals it's made as government deliberates on the reopening of restaurants.

Read More arrow_forward

lindiwe-zulujpg

[LISTEN] 'What will really help would be to shift from anxiety into action'

16 June 2020 4:48 PM

Minister Lindiwe Zulu explains what's behind the formation of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Behavioural Change.

Read More arrow_forward

unemployment.jpg

'A lot of partnerships need to be created to solve youth unemployment'

16 June 2020 1:56 PM

Harambee Academy chief operating officer Tammy Chetty shares her insights and views on the issue of youth unemployment.

Read More arrow_forward

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

Government launches advisory committee on social behavioural change

16 June 2020 1:21 PM

The committee brings together various stakeholders - from religious organisations, community leaders and civil society.

Read More arrow_forward

Woman coffee cold weather scarf sweater jersey

Cold front in Gauteng to persist for the next few days

16 June 2020 10:26 AM

The weather service says for the next few days the maximum temperatures in Gauteng will hover between 11 and 14 degrees.

Read More arrow_forward

Garden Route Municipality's head office closed after confirmed COVID-19 case

17 June 2020 3:12 PM

Thank you! Boeta Cassiem to get much-needed eye operation

17 June 2020 12:27 PM

Hawks confirm 7 suspects to appear in court over VBS heist

17 June 2020 12:19 PM

