WATCH City of Ekurhuleni 2020/ 2021 Budget and IDP being tabled

25 June 2020 7:00 AM
by

MMC Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, will table the Budget and Integrated Development Plan this morning - and you can watch it, here!

The Member of Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Finance and Economic Development Cllr Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, will this morning, table the Budget and Integrated Development Plan (IDP) for the 2020/2021 financial year at the Germiston Council Chamber.

For the first time Councillors will participate in the Council sitting remotely through virtual connection and you will be able to view the speech below from 10am, today.

Following public participation processes with the citizens of Ekurhuleni, MMC Xhakaza will among other things outline how the city will continue to ensure that poverty and unemployment is addressed through inclusive economic growth in Ekurhuleni.

Follow the speech blog here.

Click HERE to download the 2019/ 2020 budget speech presented by Member of the Mayoral Committee for Finance and Economic Development, Cllr Doctor Xhakaza.


