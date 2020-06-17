eNkanini residents rebuild shacks destroyed by fire
Residents of eNkanini informal settlement in KwaMashu, north of Durban, have started rebuilding their shacks with the assistance of the eThekwini municipality.
A fire ripped through the informal settlement on Monday, destroying more than 100 dwellings in the area.
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma has more.
What we saw today was the eThekwini municipality in partnership with the KwaZulu-Natal department of social development delivering food parcels as well as materials to build shacks.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The people were asked to reconstruct their shelters with a promise that the municipality is looking at a long-term plan.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
