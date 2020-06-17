Understanding dexamethasone, a new drug used to treat COVID-19 and how it works
The University of Oxford in London says cheap steroid dexamethasone can reduce fatalities in severely ill COVID-19 patients.
The drug is typically used to treat arthritis and breathing disorders.
South Africa’s pharmaceutical giant Aspen produces the drug and they say it can make the drug available once it is approved.
Joanne Joseph speaks to Aspen CEO Stephen Saad.
Dexamethasone comes both in an injection and pill form. It can be used in any treatment that requires steroids.Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen
The oral form which is not available in South Africa and we would need to bring it in and it will probably cost R3 or R4 per pill.Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen
The injection costs no more than R50.Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen
Saad says studies in the UK found that when dexamethasone is used with the exciting medication, there is a significant decline in the number of people that die from COVID-19.
