Top insiders arrested in VBS bank heist case - racketeering charges added

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Children should return to school without delay, says senior researcher Stellenbosch University senior researcher Dr Nic Spaull says nearly 1-million children are left home alone. 17 June 2020 5:56 PM
City Power restoring power to parts of Johannesburg Several areas experienced unplanned outages due to the overloading of the network caused by the high demand for electricity. 17 June 2020 5:30 PM
[LISTEN] Home of Hope requests help with resources for homeschooling programme The home is asking for 10 laptops and 40 tablets to keep its homeschooling programme going. 17 June 2020 5:16 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates the nation on SA’s risk-adjusted strategy President Cyril Ramaphosa briefs the nation on developments in SA’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. 17 June 2020 7:58 PM
Can South Africa afford a nuclear power plant building programme? Energy expert Chris Yelland says there is pressure building from the nuclear lobby groups for a nuclear new build. 17 June 2020 7:56 AM
Victoria Mxenge: Challenged apartheid regime to uplift SA youth #UnResolved investigates the murder of anti-apartheid activist Victoria Mxenge and the impact she had on SA youth. 16 June 2020 3:01 PM
View all Politics
How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family members 17 June 2020 7:56 PM
How The Crazy Store adapted to Covid-19 How did the lockdown affect the Crazy Store's sales and imports of supply? 17 June 2020 7:26 PM
SAA rescue plan is just 'throwing the problem back' The long-anticipated rescue plan was finally released on Tuesday night. 17 June 2020 6:55 PM
View all Business
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
2020 Soweto Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19 Soweto Marathon Trust chairperson Sello Khunou said that calling off South Africa’s biggest one-day road running event was not an... 15 June 2020 11:36 AM
TTM says it has bought Bidvest Wits PSL status Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has announced that it has bought Bidvest Wits with all its players. 13 June 2020 10:19 PM
View all Sport
People who voted for Trump share moments of when they stopped supporting him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 17 June 2020 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Heartwarming moment as guy gives large tip to drive-through worker Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 17 June 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Little girl makes up her own lyrics to New Editions's Candy Girl Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 16 June 2020 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 4,078 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 44,331 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the total number of tests conducted so far is 1.200,736. 17 June 2020 9:50 PM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says permission for 12 June has been granted for KLM Dutch airline. 9 June 2020 3:56 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Top insiders arrested in VBS bank heist case - racketeering charges added

17 June 2020 6:46 PM
by
Tags:
Hawks
Tshifhiwa Matodzi
VBS Bank
corruption at VBS Mutual Bank
#VBS Mutual Bank

Nearly two years after theft of more than R2 billion several top VBS insiders are being arrested.

Nearly two years after the R2,7 billion theft of VBS Mutual Bank funds was exposed, several top VBS insiders, including board members and the chief KPMG auditor for the bank, have been arrested.

The Hawks, together with a team of NPA prosecutors, conducted a massive operation on Wednesday morning.

Included is former VBS and Vele Investments chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi, the alleged kingpin behind the heist.

The funds stolen represent investments made by local and district municipalities from around the country.

Pensioners' and stokvel accounts held at VBS were also affected.

To tie all of those people in when you are the Hawks and the NPA who have to stand in front of a sceptical judge and say 'we have conducted an ethical investigation and these people are guilty' - it takes time.

Pauli van Wyk, Daily Maverick

We also heard that the Hawks wanted to set the arrest in January/February already and then Covid happened...it did take some time, less than two years, but the first eight will now appear in court tomorrow.

Pauli van Wyk, Daily Maverick

We have not seen a charge sheet yet but the head of the NPA and the head of the Hawks told us today that there are 47 counts - five counts of racketeering, 12 of theft, seven of fraud, 15 of corruption and 17 of money laundering.

Pauli van Wyk, Daily Maverick

Advocate Shamila Batohi signed a racketeering certificate, which is a good sign.

It seems as if they think they have a solid case.

It is a landmark move on the part of the NPA - they've suffered severe criticism for perceived inaction...but when one investigates white collar crime it is complex and there are myriad of financial transactions... the two-year period is not unreasonable.

Steven Powell, head - ENSafrica's Forensics Department

We also know this is just the start of the process because the duration...depends on how the accused behave...whether they try and delay and postpone or whether they face the consequences and deal with it...

Steven Powell, head - ENSafrica's Forensics Department

The mere act of framing racketeering charges...ups the ante for the suspects significantly because corruption is serious but when it crosses into racketeering, it's organised crime, it's like the gang activity in New York - serious prosecution is going to take place.

Steven Powell, head - ENSafrica's Forensics Department

Listen to the interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.


17 June 2020 6:46 PM
by
Tags:
Hawks
Tshifhiwa Matodzi
VBS Bank
corruption at VBS Mutual Bank
#VBS Mutual Bank

Recommended

More from Business

Death & Taxes - 123rf.;com

How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality

17 June 2020 7:56 PM

Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family members

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

crazy.png

How The Crazy Store adapted to Covid-19

17 June 2020 7:26 PM

How did the lockdown affect the Crazy Store's sales and imports of supply?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191119-saa-edjpg

SAA rescue plan is just 'throwing the problem back'

17 June 2020 6:55 PM

The long-anticipated rescue plan was finally released on Tuesday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

There is some light at the end of the tunnel for South African importers

17 June 2020 9:16 AM

Inflation expectations are declining, partly because the collapse in oil prices has been greater than rand depreciation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

That 'All Wines Matter' blunder

16 June 2020 8:16 PM

Andy Rice on this week's great advertising campaigns - and one that caused a stir - for all the wrong reasons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screenshot-2018-09-13-leaderex-speakers79png

Gen Z - the architects of our New World Order

16 June 2020 7:32 PM

Generation Z is a demographic that's born roughly between the mid 1990s to the mid-2010s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Accountant accountancy business 123rfbusiness 123rf

How this side hustle became a business that calculates the worth of businesses

16 June 2020 7:06 PM

An investment banker tells how his side hustle became a business that helps other businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fever temperature screening Covid-19 123rf

Lessons from history: The relationship between money, the economy and epidemics

16 June 2020 6:53 PM

How smallpox helped colonisers and how the ''Black Death'' contributed to the industrial revolution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FlySafair

Airlines return to the skies as the economy slowly reopens

15 June 2020 7:56 PM

Takeoff! Restricted domestic air travel has commenced at Level 3.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Origins restaurant.jpg

Covid-19 and restaurants - leadership from business leaders

15 June 2020 7:44 PM

Is the restaurant industry going to pull through this pandemic as a recovery statistic?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa gives nod to restaurant sit-ins, worried by GBV and alcohol abuse

Politics

UPDATE: 4,078 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 44,331

World Local

Hawks arrest 7 suspects involved in VBS scandal

Local

EWN Highlights

Evelyn de Kock’s alleged killer pleads not guilty

17 June 2020 8:29 PM

Jacob Zuma & Thales back in court next week for corruption trial

17 June 2020 8:16 PM

Edcon serves retrenchment notices to 22,000 employees

17 June 2020 8:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA