[LISTEN] Home of Hope requests help with resources for homeschooling programme





The Berea-Hillbrow Home of Hope for Girls has made an appeal for 10 laptops and 40 tablets, as well as fibre connections for its two full-time residential care homes to keep its homeschooling programme going in response to COVID-19.

The organisation runs two residential homes for vulnerable children.

Joanne Joseph spoke to founder Khanyisile Motsa to find out more.

We have different grades, from tertiary up to grade 1, so we need the laptops for tertiary and tablets for the high school and primary... Khanyisile Motsa, Founder - Home of Hope for Girls

With the tablets we need 40 and then the laptops, if we can get 10... Khanyisile Motsa, Founder - Home of Hope for Girls

