How The Crazy Store adapted to Covid-19
The Crazy Store is a cheap and cheerful store and they are all over in most shopping centres near you.
Crazy Store products include categories like toys, games & sports, party & sweets, books & electronics, fashion & personal care, homeware & gifting.
The Money Show wanted to know how they coped with lockdown and stock being shipped.
We had products that had already been cancelled in China because of their own situation with Covid-19 and the factories that were not producing...Kevin Lennett, Managing Director - The Crazy Store
And then we were not shipping product - and then you had some products that were on the water - but we did not know if it would dock in Cape Town or Durban...Kevin Lennett, Managing Director - The Crazy Store
There was a lot of uncertainty...it was 35 days of no trade...all stores were closed and we basically prepared for reopening - how we were going to open again.Kevin Lennett, Managing Director - The Crazy Store
From May we were only able to sell about 35 per cent of our stock...Kevin Lennett, Managing Director - The Crazy Store
Listen to the sound clip below.
