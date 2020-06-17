City Power restoring power to parts of Johannesburg





City Power says it is working to restore power to parts of Johannesburg.

Several areas experienced power cuts due to the overloading of the network caused by the high demand for electricity.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena says the situation is worsened by illegal connections.

We do have a problem of overloading on our network, especially now when temperatures are dipping to low degrees. We are seeing an increase in demand but the illegal connections are not helping. Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power

We have had issues in areas like Lenasia, Alexandra and Roodepoort, also central Johannesburg because of the issue of illegal connections but also because of the blowing up of some of the equipment - the transformers and mini-substations in those areas. The substation in Nirvana is having problems... Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power

