[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates the nation at 7.30pm





President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation at 7.30pm on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.

Ramaphosa’s address follows a number of meetings of the Cabinet, the national coronavirus command council and the presidential coordinating council.

702 will carry the livestream of President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech here. Bookmark this article.