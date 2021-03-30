[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates the nation at 7.30pm
President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation at 7.30pm on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.
Ramaphosa’s address follows a number of meetings of the Cabinet, the national coronavirus command council and the presidential coordinating council.
ALSO READ: Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses
702 will carry the livestream of President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech here. Bookmark this article.
