[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates the nation on SA’s risk-adjusted strategy





President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 tonight, on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.

Ramaphosa’s address follows a number of meetings of the Cabinet, the national coronavirus command council and the presidential coordinating council.

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation.

702 will carry the livestream of Ramaphosa's speech here once it becomes available. Bookmark this article.