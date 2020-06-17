[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates the nation on SA’s risk-adjusted strategy
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 tonight, on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.
Ramaphosa’s address follows a number of meetings of the Cabinet, the national coronavirus command council and the presidential coordinating council.
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation.
702 will carry the livestream of Ramaphosa's speech here once it becomes available. Bookmark this article.
