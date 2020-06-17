President Cyril Ramaphosa briefs the nation on developments in SA’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.
Ramaphosa gives nod to restaurant sit-ins, worried by GBV and alcohol abuse
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday announced the easing of restrictions on restaurants for sit-down meals, accommodation facilities, conference facilities, cinemas and theatres, casinos, and personal care services, including hairdressers and beauty services.
Ramaphosa said the decision by the National Coronavirus Command Council was taken with "seriousness and due care".
He said these industries employed more than 500,000 people and government had to think about these people and their livelihoods while saving lives.
According to Ramaphosa, these sectors will be reopened but with stringent rules, which will be announced in due course. Dates for reopening these sectors will be communicated in the coming days.
Ramaphosa said the introduction of the Level 3 lockdown coincided with an increase in violent crimes. He said society needed to introspect on the wider issue of gender-based violence.
The president called for responsible alcohol consumption. As he put it, we must look at drastic measures to curb abuse of alcohol.
The president also announced that South Africa now had 80,412 active COVID-19 cases, with 1,674 deaths.
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation.
More from Politics
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates the nation on SA’s risk-adjusted strategy
President Cyril Ramaphosa briefs the nation on developments in SA’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.Read More
Can South Africa afford a nuclear power plant building programme?
Energy expert Chris Yelland says there is pressure building from the nuclear lobby groups for a nuclear new build.Read More
Victoria Mxenge: Challenged apartheid regime to uplift SA youth
#UnResolved investigates the murder of anti-apartheid activist Victoria Mxenge and the impact she had on SA youth.Read More
How should South African young people remember Youth Day?
Clement Manyathela facilitates a discuss on what the day means to different young people during COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
'Stories of 1976 written by people who were there must be taught in schools'
ASRI research director Angelo Fick reflects on what the day means and its commemoration.Read More
Mkhwebane closes 13 cases brought before her office
The Public Protector on Monday revealed findings into 35 investigations dealing with executive ethics, irregular staff appointments, and procurement irregularities.Read More
Ramaphosa refers Liquor Products Amendment Bill back to Parliament
The president said the bill could impact the making of traditional beer and in so doing affect rural communities.Read More
Suspect in Sibongiseni Gabada murder rearrested and to appear in court
EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs says the NPA reviewed initial decision to withdraw charges against the accused.Read More
Oxford professor Simukai Chigudu talks racism and iconography
Eusebius McKaiser facilitates a discussion with the associate professor about racism, structural racism in the country.Read More
As long as those in power don't deal with GBV, there will be no change - CSVR
The centre has called for Ramaphosa to deal with the scourge of violence the way he dealt with the pandemic.Read More