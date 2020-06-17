Ramaphosa gives nod to restaurant sit-ins, worried by GBV and alcohol abuse





President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday announced the easing of restrictions on restaurants for sit-down meals, accommodation facilities, conference facilities, cinemas and theatres, casinos, and personal care services, including hairdressers and beauty services.

Ramaphosa said the decision by the National Coronavirus Command Council was taken with "seriousness and due care".

He said these industries employed more than 500,000 people and government had to think about these people and their livelihoods while saving lives.

According to Ramaphosa, these sectors will be reopened but with stringent rules, which will be announced in due course. Dates for reopening these sectors will be communicated in the coming days.

Ramaphosa said the introduction of the Level 3 lockdown coincided with an increase in violent crimes. He said society needed to introspect on the wider issue of gender-based violence.

The president called for responsible alcohol consumption. As he put it, we must look at drastic measures to curb abuse of alcohol.

The president also announced that South Africa now had 80,412 active COVID-19 cases, with 1,674 deaths.

