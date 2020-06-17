Ramaphosa gives nod to restaurant sit-ins, worried by GBV and alcohol abuse

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Children should return to school without delay, says senior researcher Stellenbosch University senior researcher Dr Nic Spaull says nearly 1-million children are left home alone. 17 June 2020 5:56 PM
City Power restoring power to parts of Johannesburg Several areas experienced unplanned outages due to the overloading of the network caused by the high demand for electricity. 17 June 2020 5:30 PM
[LISTEN] Home of Hope requests help with resources for homeschooling programme The home is asking for 10 laptops and 40 tablets to keep its homeschooling programme going. 17 June 2020 5:16 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates the nation on SA’s risk-adjusted strategy President Cyril Ramaphosa briefs the nation on developments in SA’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. 17 June 2020 7:58 PM
Can South Africa afford a nuclear power plant building programme? Energy expert Chris Yelland says there is pressure building from the nuclear lobby groups for a nuclear new build. 17 June 2020 7:56 AM
Victoria Mxenge: Challenged apartheid regime to uplift SA youth #UnResolved investigates the murder of anti-apartheid activist Victoria Mxenge and the impact she had on SA youth. 16 June 2020 3:01 PM
View all Politics
How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family members 17 June 2020 7:56 PM
How The Crazy Store adapted to Covid-19 How did the lockdown affect the Crazy Store's sales and imports of supply? 17 June 2020 7:26 PM
SAA rescue plan is just 'throwing the problem back' The long-anticipated rescue plan was finally released on Tuesday night. 17 June 2020 6:55 PM
View all Business
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
2020 Soweto Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19 Soweto Marathon Trust chairperson Sello Khunou said that calling off South Africa’s biggest one-day road running event was not an... 15 June 2020 11:36 AM
TTM says it has bought Bidvest Wits PSL status Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has announced that it has bought Bidvest Wits with all its players. 13 June 2020 10:19 PM
View all Sport
People who voted for Trump share moments of when they stopped supporting him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 17 June 2020 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Heartwarming moment as guy gives large tip to drive-through worker Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 17 June 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Little girl makes up her own lyrics to New Editions's Candy Girl Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 16 June 2020 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 4,078 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 44,331 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the total number of tests conducted so far is 1.200,736. 17 June 2020 9:50 PM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says permission for 12 June has been granted for KLM Dutch airline. 9 June 2020 3:56 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Ramaphosa gives nod to restaurant sit-ins, worried by GBV and alcohol abuse

17 June 2020 9:14 PM
by
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
covid
covid 19 lockdowns
COVID 19

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the introduction of the Level 3 lockdown coincided with an increase in violent crimes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday announced the easing of restrictions on restaurants for sit-down meals, accommodation facilities, conference facilities, cinemas and theatres, casinos, and personal care services, including hairdressers and beauty services.

Ramaphosa said the decision by the National Coronavirus Command Council was taken with "seriousness and due care".

He said these industries employed more than 500,000 people and government had to think about these people and their livelihoods while saving lives.

According to Ramaphosa, these sectors will be reopened but with stringent rules, which will be announced in due course. Dates for reopening these sectors will be communicated in the coming days.

Ramaphosa said the introduction of the Level 3 lockdown coincided with an increase in violent crimes. He said society needed to introspect on the wider issue of gender-based violence.

The president called for responsible alcohol consumption. As he put it, we must look at drastic measures to curb abuse of alcohol.

The president also announced that South Africa now had 80,412 active COVID-19 cases, with 1,674 deaths.

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation.


17 June 2020 9:14 PM
by
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
covid
covid 19 lockdowns
COVID 19

Recommended

More from Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa

[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates the nation on SA’s risk-adjusted strategy

17 June 2020 7:58 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa briefs the nation on developments in SA’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200325 Mantashe2

Can South Africa afford a nuclear power plant building programme?

17 June 2020 7:56 AM

Energy expert Chris Yelland says there is pressure building from the nuclear lobby groups for a nuclear new build.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

unresolved-omny-thumbnail-victoriapng

Victoria Mxenge: Challenged apartheid regime to uplift SA youth

16 June 2020 3:01 PM

#UnResolved investigates the murder of anti-apartheid activist Victoria Mxenge and the impact she had on SA youth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180414southafricaflagwinnie

How should South African young people remember Youth Day?

16 June 2020 1:14 PM

Clement Manyathela facilitates a discuss on what the day means to different young people during COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190323 Stellenbosch Air Show

'Stories of 1976 written by people who were there must be taught in schools'

16 June 2020 7:36 AM

ASRI research director Angelo Fick reflects on what the day means and its commemoration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190604 Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Mkhwebane closes 13 cases brought before her office

15 June 2020 4:31 PM

The Public Protector on Monday revealed findings into 35 investigations dealing with executive ethics, irregular staff appointments, and procurement irregularities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

whatsapp-image-2020-04-27-at-151709jpeg

Ramaphosa refers Liquor Products Amendment Bill back to Parliament

15 June 2020 3:56 PM

The president said the bill could impact the making of traditional beer and in so doing affect rural communities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200406handcuffsgif

Suspect in Sibongiseni Gabada murder rearrested and to appear in court

15 June 2020 1:02 PM

EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs says the NPA reviewed initial decision to withdraw charges against the accused.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-15-at-113029-ampng

Oxford professor Simukai Chigudu talks racism and iconography

15 June 2020 11:31 AM

Eusebius McKaiser facilitates a discussion with the associate professor about racism, structural racism in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gender based violence sexual abuse women 123rflifestyle 123rfpolitics 123rf

As long as those in power don't deal with GBV, there will be no change - CSVR

15 June 2020 8:17 AM

The centre has called for Ramaphosa to deal with the scourge of violence the way he dealt with the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa gives nod to restaurant sit-ins, worried by GBV and alcohol abuse

Politics

UPDATE: 4,078 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 44,331

World Local

Hawks arrest 7 suspects involved in VBS scandal

Local

EWN Highlights

Evelyn de Kock’s alleged killer pleads not guilty

17 June 2020 8:29 PM

Jacob Zuma & Thales back in court next week for corruption trial

17 June 2020 8:16 PM

Edcon serves retrenchment notices to 22,000 employees

17 June 2020 8:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA