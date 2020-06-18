Government walking away from lockdown to avoid humiliation in court - DA





President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday announced the easing of restrictions on restaurants for sit-down meals, accommodation facilities, conference facilities, cinemas and theatres, casinos, and personal care services, including hairdressers and beauty services.

Ramaphosa urged South Africans to take personal responsibility for curbing the transmission of the coronavirus.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Democratic Alliance interim leader John Steenhuisen to give a reaction on the president's announcement.

I think what he announced was the fact that the lockdown has not worked, it didn't achieve what it should have done and they are moving to try and exist from it. John Steenhuisen, Interim leader - DA

Unfortunately, there remains a great deal of confusion because as people can now go to the casino and not the beach, he says.

You can go to a sit-down restaurant but you are not allowed to go and visit family, you can stay in a hotel room but you are not allowed to stay in an Air BnB as if the virus knows the difference between the two. It is very clear that government is walking away from this lockdown to avoid humiliation in court. John Steenhuisen, Interim leader - DA

He says what was announced, was meant to have been announced two months ago.

The government should just walk away from the lockdown and focus on health and behavioral health changes that citizens can all do.

