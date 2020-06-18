Government walking away from lockdown to avoid humiliation in court - DA
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday announced the easing of restrictions on restaurants for sit-down meals, accommodation facilities, conference facilities, cinemas and theatres, casinos, and personal care services, including hairdressers and beauty services.
Ramaphosa urged South Africans to take personal responsibility for curbing the transmission of the coronavirus.
RELATED: Ramaphosa gives nod to restaurant sit-ins, worried by GBV and alcohol abuse
Bongani Bingwa chats to Democratic Alliance interim leader John Steenhuisen to give a reaction on the president's announcement.
I think what he announced was the fact that the lockdown has not worked, it didn't achieve what it should have done and they are moving to try and exist from it.John Steenhuisen, Interim leader - DA
Unfortunately, there remains a great deal of confusion because as people can now go to the casino and not the beach, he says.
You can go to a sit-down restaurant but you are not allowed to go and visit family, you can stay in a hotel room but you are not allowed to stay in an Air BnB as if the virus knows the difference between the two. It is very clear that government is walking away from this lockdown to avoid humiliation in court.John Steenhuisen, Interim leader - DA
He says what was announced, was meant to have been announced two months ago.
The government should just walk away from the lockdown and focus on health and behavioral health changes that citizens can all do.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
[WATCH] VBS Mutual Bank suspects appear in court
Seven of the eight suspects arrested for their role in the multi-billion rand bank heist are now appearing in court.Read More
SA Express is crashing because of poor financial management - Scopa
Chaiperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa reflects on the liquidators finding discrepancies in the carriers asset evaluation.Read More
Ramaphosa gives nod to restaurant sit-ins, worried by GBV and alcohol abuse
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the introduction of the Level 3 lockdown coincided with an increase in violent crimes.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates the nation on SA’s risk-adjusted strategy
President Cyril Ramaphosa briefs the nation on developments in SA’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.Read More
Can South Africa afford a nuclear power plant building programme?
Energy expert Chris Yelland says there is pressure building from the nuclear lobby groups for a nuclear new build.Read More
Victoria Mxenge: Challenged apartheid regime to uplift SA youth
#UnResolved investigates the murder of anti-apartheid activist Victoria Mxenge and the impact she had on SA youth.Read More
How should South African young people remember Youth Day?
Clement Manyathela facilitates a discuss on what the day means to different young people during COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
'Stories of 1976 written by people who were there must be taught in schools'
ASRI research director Angelo Fick reflects on what the day means and its commemoration.Read More
Mkhwebane closes 13 cases brought before her office
The Public Protector on Monday revealed findings into 35 investigations dealing with executive ethics, irregular staff appointments, and procurement irregularities.Read More
Ramaphosa refers Liquor Products Amendment Bill back to Parliament
The president said the bill could impact the making of traditional beer and in so doing affect rural communities.Read More