[WATCH] Big sharks getting their share of sardine run has us talking

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
The evolution of gender relations and SA male violence against women
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Songezo Zibi
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - Buying online, the good the bad and the ugly
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Today at 15:20
EWN: VBS Suspects appear in court
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 16:10
Impact of Trauma cases on dealing with Covid-19 cases
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:20
Justice deep[artment offering education funding for TRC victims and dependents
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lufuno Mmbadi, Senior Manager of the TRC Unit at the department of Justice
Today at 16:45
Listener considering suicide
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Viwe Dweba
Malinga Morena
Today at 18:09
Salons, restaurants and hotels are allowed to operate under level three.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - What happens to your money when you die and you have a retirement annuity or company retirement fund?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Conflict resolution between customers, suppliers and most importantly teams in a remote working environment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
One in every six people have lost their jobs during lockdown - survey TransUnion CEO Lee Naik says they surveyed more than a thousand people per week in all nine provinces. 18 June 2020 1:44 PM
SABC says it plans to start retrenchment process In a statement released on Thursday, the public broadcaster said it met with representatives of organised labour where they were i... 18 June 2020 1:25 PM
[LISTEN] An in-depth look at years of sexual assault at Parktown Boys' High Trigger warning: Eusebius looks at stories, testimonies that shed further light on institutional failures at the high school. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
View all Local
[WATCH] VBS Mutual Bank suspects appear in court Seven of the eight suspects arrested for their role in the multi-billion rand bank heist are now appearing in court. 18 June 2020 12:55 PM
Government walking away from lockdown to avoid humiliation in court - DA Interim leader John Steenhuisen says what was announce is very confusing but he welcomes the opening of hairdressers. 18 June 2020 7:58 AM
SA Express is crashing because of poor financial management - Scopa Chaiperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa reflects on the liquidators finding discrepancies in the carriers asset evaluation. 18 June 2020 7:34 AM
View all Politics
How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family members 17 June 2020 7:56 PM
How The Crazy Store adapted to Covid-19 How did the lockdown affect the Crazy Store's sales and imports of supply? 17 June 2020 7:26 PM
SAA rescue plan is just 'throwing the problem back' The long-anticipated rescue plan was finally released on Tuesday night. 17 June 2020 6:55 PM
View all Business
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
2020 Soweto Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19 Soweto Marathon Trust chairperson Sello Khunou said that calling off South Africa’s biggest one-day road running event was not an... 15 June 2020 11:36 AM
TTM says it has bought Bidvest Wits PSL status Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has announced that it has bought Bidvest Wits with all its players. 13 June 2020 10:19 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] Big sharks getting their share of sardine run has us talking

18 June 2020 8:48 AM
by
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: People who voted for Trump share moments of when they stopped supporting him

Big sharks getting their share of sardine run has us talking

Social media is talking after three huge sharks swam close to the shoreline to catch their own share of the sardine run.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


18 June 2020 8:48 AM
by
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Recommended

More from Entertainment

screen-shot-2020-06-18-at-84210-ampng

[WATCH] If you tell Siri you are being pulled over by cops, she can record it

18 June 2020 8:47 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump USA America flag Star-Spangled Banner 123rf 123rfworld

People who voted for Trump share moments of when they stopped supporting him

17 June 2020 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-17-at-81144-ampng

[WATCH] Heartwarming moment as guy gives large tip to drive-through worker

17 June 2020 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-16-at-81041-ampng

[WATCH] Little girl makes up her own lyrics to New Editions's Candy Girl

16 June 2020 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-16-at-80457-ampng

[WATCH] Man finds cash, iPhone and more while river diving

16 June 2020 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-15-at-84327-ampng

Man saving far right activist from getting hurt at BLM protest goes viral

15 June 2020 8:56 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-15-at-85123-ampng

[WATCH] Soccer player teen scores goal at own funeral

15 June 2020 8:55 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eightjpg

'8: A South African Horror Story' has a lot of human truths to it

12 June 2020 5:59 PM

Netflix horror fans can look forward to the local horror story coming their way on 19 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-12-at-80742-ampng

[WATCH] Mother's reaction to her daughter's acceptance to law school goes viral

12 June 2020 8:14 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

netflix-dstvjpg

Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials

11 June 2020 9:07 AM

Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SABC says it plans to start retrenchment process

Business Local

[WATCH] VBS Mutual Bank suspects appear in court

Politics

Four people die in two separate fires in Joburg

Local

EWN Highlights

McKaiser: Parktown Boys' is a story of institutional abuse

18 June 2020 1:34 PM

SABC says it plans to start retrenchment process

18 June 2020 1:25 PM

571 suspects arrested in Sedibeng during Operation Okae Molae

18 June 2020 1:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA