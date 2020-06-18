[WATCH] Big sharks getting their share of sardine run has us talking
Big sharks getting their share of sardine run has us talking
Social media is talking after three huge sharks swam close to the shoreline to catch their own share of the sardine run.
Watch the video below:
Check out the sharks #lovedurban #sardinerun my mom only saw this video after... #sharkbait pic.twitter.com/exM5sFzot2— Kathryn (@Kat_Grace) June 16, 2020
Amazing! Sardine run on the KZN south coast in South Africa currently. Watch big schools of sardines being rounded up by large sharks. 🐟💙 - by @infosouthcoast pic.twitter.com/7UDWim8rOu— Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) June 17, 2020
