[WATCH] Big sharks getting their share of sardine run has us talking

Big sharks getting their share of sardine run has us talking

Social media is talking after three huge sharks swam close to the shoreline to catch their own share of the sardine run.

Watch the video below:

Amazing! Sardine run on the KZN south coast in South Africa currently. Watch big schools of sardines being rounded up by large sharks. 🐟💙 - by @infosouthcoast pic.twitter.com/7UDWim8rOu — Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) June 17, 2020

