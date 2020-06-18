[WATCH] If you tell Siri you are being pulled over by cops, she can record it
If you tell Siri you are being pulled over by cops, she can record it
An iPhone shortcut that allows users to automatically record their interactions with police has gained popularity.
Watch the video of how it works below:
Apparently iphones have a police shortcut link and it does a bunch of things when you tell Siri you're pulled over...?— DesiBAE aka Big Horchata (@sarcasticstyle) June 10, 2020
This is REALLY important if it's legit, all my iphone ppl need to watch this and share. pic.twitter.com/Dp7E3Uj2So
