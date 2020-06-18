[WATCH] If you tell Siri you are being pulled over by cops, she can record it





If you tell Siri you are being pulled over by cops, she can record it

An iPhone shortcut that allows users to automatically record their interactions with police has gained popularity.

Watch the video of how it works below:

Apparently iphones have a police shortcut link and it does a bunch of things when you tell Siri you're pulled over...?



This is REALLY important if it's legit, all my iphone ppl need to watch this and share. pic.twitter.com/Dp7E3Uj2So — DesiBAE aka Big Horchata (@sarcasticstyle) June 10, 2020

