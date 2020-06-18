Man accused of killing Tshegofatso Pule to remain in custody until court date

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
The evolution of gender relations and SA male violence against women
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Songezo Zibi
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - Buying online, the good the bad and the ugly
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Today at 15:20
EWN: VBS Suspects appear in court
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 16:10
Impact of Trauma cases on dealing with Covid-19 cases
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:20
Justice deep[artment offering education funding for TRC victims and dependents
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lufuno Mmbadi, Senior Manager of the TRC Unit at the department of Justice
Today at 16:45
Listener considering suicide
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Viwe Dweba
Malinga Morena
Today at 18:09
Salons, restaurants and hotels are allowed to operate under level three.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - What happens to your money when you die and you have a retirement annuity or company retirement fund?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Conflict resolution between customers, suppliers and most importantly teams in a remote working environment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Man accused of killing Tshegofatso Pule to remain in custody until court date

18 June 2020 10:07 AM
by
Tags:
Murder accused
Muzikayise Malephane
tshegoatso pule

Muzikayise Malephane is accused of killing 28-year-old Pule. She was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, in Roodepoort.

Tshegofatso Pule's murder accused will remain in jail for at least another week until his case returns to court.

Muzikayise Malephane is accused of killing 28-year-old Pule. She was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, in Roodepoort.

RELATED: Suspect in Tshegofatso Pule murder to appear in court today

She was eight months pregnant.

Murder accused Malephane made a brief court appearance on Wednesday at the Roodepoort Magistrate Court.

Malaphane has been charged with third-degree murder but other charges may be added.

He has also declined to apply for bail.


18 June 2020 10:07 AM
by
Tags:
Murder accused
Muzikayise Malephane
tshegoatso pule

