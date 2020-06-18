Man accused of killing Tshegofatso Pule to remain in custody until court date





Tshegofatso Pule's murder accused will remain in jail for at least another week until his case returns to court.

Muzikayise Malephane is accused of killing 28-year-old Pule. She was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, in Roodepoort.

She was eight months pregnant.

Murder accused Malephane made a brief court appearance on Wednesday at the Roodepoort Magistrate Court.

Malaphane has been charged with third-degree murder but other charges may be added.

He has also declined to apply for bail.