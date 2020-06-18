[LISTEN] An in-depth look at years of sexual assault at Parktown Boys' High





TRIGGER WARNING: Some of the material used in these podcasts may not be suitable to some listeners.

In 2018, Former Parktown Boys' High School assistant water polo coach Collan Rex was sentenced to 23 years on for sexual assault and common assault committed against students.

In an in-depth series, Eusebius McKaiser looks at stories and testimonies that shed further light on institutional failures at Parktown Boys' that enabled years of violence and abuse of boys.

Joined by Luke Lamprecht from Women and Men Against Child Abuse and Child Protection consultant Joan Van Niekerk, they look at how conspiracies of silence take root in our schools and what must be done to make schools safe.

Listen to the podcast here: