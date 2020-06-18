[LISTEN] An in-depth look at years of sexual assault at Parktown Boys' High
TRIGGER WARNING: Some of the material used in these podcasts may not be suitable to some listeners.
In 2018, Former Parktown Boys' High School assistant water polo coach Collan Rex was sentenced to 23 years on for sexual assault and common assault committed against students.
In an in-depth series, Eusebius McKaiser looks at stories and testimonies that shed further light on institutional failures at Parktown Boys' that enabled years of violence and abuse of boys.
Joined by Luke Lamprecht from Women and Men Against Child Abuse and Child Protection consultant Joan Van Niekerk, they look at how conspiracies of silence take root in our schools and what must be done to make schools safe.
Listen to the podcast here:
More from Local
One in every six people have lost their jobs during lockdown - survey
TransUnion CEO Lee Naik says they surveyed more than a thousand people per week in all nine provinces.Read More
SABC says it plans to start retrenchment process
In a statement released on Thursday, the public broadcaster said it met with representatives of organised labour where they were issued with a Section 189 notice.Read More
Four people die in two separate fires in Joburg
It is not yet clear what sparked the blazed that led to the fatalities.Read More
Man accused of killing Tshegofatso Pule to remain in custody until court date
Muzikayise Malephane is accused of killing 28-year-old Pule. She was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, in Roodepoort.Read More
UPDATE: 4,078 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 44,331
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the total number of tests conducted so far is 1.200,736.Read More
Children should return to school without delay, says senior researcher
Stellenbosch University senior researcher Dr Nic Spaull says nearly 1-million children are left home alone.Read More
City Power restoring power to parts of Johannesburg
Several areas experienced unplanned outages due to the overloading of the network caused by the high demand for electricity.Read More
[LISTEN] Home of Hope requests help with resources for homeschooling programme
The home is asking for 10 laptops and 40 tablets to keep its homeschooling programme going.Read More
Understanding dexamethasone, a new drug used to treat COVID-19 and how it works
A study by the University of Oxford in London shows that the drug can reduce fatalities in severely ill COVID-19 patients.Read More
Durban school 'needs to show much more serious attitude towards transformation'
Zanele Mji who matriculated at Durban Girls College several years ago is one of 100 former pupils who demand it to change.Read More