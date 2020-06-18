[WATCH] VBS Mutual Bank suspects appear in court

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
The evolution of gender relations and SA male violence against women
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Songezo Zibi
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - Buying online, the good the bad and the ugly
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Today at 15:20
EWN: VBS Suspects appear in court
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 16:10
Impact of Trauma cases on dealing with Covid-19 cases
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:20
Justice deep[artment offering education funding for TRC victims and dependents
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lufuno Mmbadi, Senior Manager of the TRC Unit at the department of Justice
Today at 16:45
Listener considering suicide
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Viwe Dweba
Malinga Morena
Today at 18:09
Salons, restaurants and hotels are allowed to operate under level three.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - What happens to your money when you die and you have a retirement annuity or company retirement fund?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Conflict resolution between customers, suppliers and most importantly teams in a remote working environment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
One in every six people have lost their jobs during lockdown - survey TransUnion CEO Lee Naik says they surveyed more than a thousand people per week in all nine provinces. 18 June 2020 1:44 PM
SABC says it plans to start retrenchment process In a statement released on Thursday, the public broadcaster said it met with representatives of organised labour where they were i... 18 June 2020 1:25 PM
[LISTEN] An in-depth look at years of sexual assault at Parktown Boys' High Trigger warning: Eusebius looks at stories, testimonies that shed further light on institutional failures at the high school. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] VBS Mutual Bank suspects appear in court Seven of the eight suspects arrested for their role in the multi-billion rand bank heist are now appearing in court. 18 June 2020 12:55 PM
Government walking away from lockdown to avoid humiliation in court - DA Interim leader John Steenhuisen says what was announce is very confusing but he welcomes the opening of hairdressers. 18 June 2020 7:58 AM
SA Express is crashing because of poor financial management - Scopa Chaiperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa reflects on the liquidators finding discrepancies in the carriers asset evaluation. 18 June 2020 7:34 AM
How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family members 17 June 2020 7:56 PM
How The Crazy Store adapted to Covid-19 How did the lockdown affect the Crazy Store's sales and imports of supply? 17 June 2020 7:26 PM
SAA rescue plan is just 'throwing the problem back' The long-anticipated rescue plan was finally released on Tuesday night. 17 June 2020 6:55 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
[WATCH] Big sharks getting their share of sardine run has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 18 June 2020 8:48 AM
[WATCH] If you tell Siri you are being pulled over by cops, she can record it Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 18 June 2020 8:47 AM
People who voted for Trump share moments of when they stopped supporting him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 17 June 2020 8:27 AM
[WATCH] VBS Mutual Bank suspects appear in court

18 June 2020 12:55 PM
by
Looting
#VBS Mutual
suspects appear in court

Seven of the eight suspects arrested for their role in the multi-billion rand bank heist are now appearing in court.

Following a two-year investigation, on Wednesday, eight people linked to the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank were taken into custody by the Hawks.

Seven of the eight suspects arrested are appearing at the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Thursday.

RELATED: Hawks arrest 7 suspects involved in VBS scandal

The eighth suspect is under COVID-19 quarantine.

Watch below as the court proceedings take place:


john steenhuisen

Government walking away from lockdown to avoid humiliation in court - DA

18 June 2020 7:58 AM

Interim leader John Steenhuisen says what was announce is very confusing but he welcomes the opening of hairdressers.

180530saexpress

SA Express is crashing because of poor financial management - Scopa

18 June 2020 7:34 AM

Chaiperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa reflects on the liquidators finding discrepancies in the carriers asset evaluation.

cyril1gif

Ramaphosa gives nod to restaurant sit-ins, worried by GBV and alcohol abuse

17 June 2020 9:14 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the introduction of the Level 3 lockdown coincided with an increase in violent crimes.

Cyril Ramaphosa

[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates the nation on SA's risk-adjusted strategy

17 June 2020 7:58 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa briefs the nation on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.

200325 Mantashe2

Can South Africa afford a nuclear power plant building programme?

17 June 2020 7:56 AM

Energy expert Chris Yelland says there is pressure building from the nuclear lobby groups for a nuclear new build.

unresolved-omny-thumbnail-victoriapng

Victoria Mxenge: Challenged apartheid regime to uplift SA youth

16 June 2020 3:01 PM

#UnResolved investigates the murder of anti-apartheid activist Victoria Mxenge and the impact she had on SA youth.

180414southafricaflagwinnie

How should South African young people remember Youth Day?

16 June 2020 1:14 PM

Clement Manyathela facilitates a discuss on what the day means to different young people during COVID-19 pandemic.

190323 Stellenbosch Air Show

'Stories of 1976 written by people who were there must be taught in schools'

16 June 2020 7:36 AM

ASRI research director Angelo Fick reflects on what the day means and its commemoration.

Mkhwebane closes 13 cases brought before her office

Mkhwebane closes 13 cases brought before her office

15 June 2020 4:31 PM

The Public Protector on Monday revealed findings into 35 investigations dealing with executive ethics, irregular staff appointments, and procurement irregularities.

whatsapp-image-2020-04-27-at-151709jpeg

Ramaphosa refers Liquor Products Amendment Bill back to Parliament

15 June 2020 3:56 PM

The president said the bill could impact the making of traditional beer and in so doing affect rural communities.

McKaiser: Parktown Boys' is a story of institutional abuse

18 June 2020 1:34 PM

SABC says it plans to start retrenchment process

18 June 2020 1:25 PM

571 suspects arrested in Sedibeng during Operation Okae Molae

18 June 2020 1:17 PM

