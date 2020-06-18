[WATCH] VBS Mutual Bank suspects appear in court
Following a two-year investigation, on Wednesday, eight people linked to the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank were taken into custody by the Hawks.
Seven of the eight suspects arrested are appearing at the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Thursday.
RELATED: Hawks arrest 7 suspects involved in VBS scandal
The eighth suspect is under COVID-19 quarantine.
Watch below as the court proceedings take place:
