One in every six people have lost their jobs during lockdown - survey





The three-month debt repayment holiday that banks offered to struggling consumers due to the COVID-19 pandemic is coming to an end.

However, a survey conducted by credit bureau TransUnion in all nine provinces show that almost 90% of the respondents show they are worried about not being able to pay their loans.

Clement Manyathela speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik.

RELATED: Payment holidays from the banks - can they be trusted?

The first week of the survey was 10 days after the lockdown had started and we found that one out of every 10 people had lost their jobs. Lee Naik, CEO - TransUnion Africa

When the survey data came out yesterday we found that one in every six people had lost their jobs. Lee Naik, CEO - TransUnion Africa

RELATED: Standard Bank to provide 3-month payment holiday for small business owners

In the millennial age group, 20% had lost their jobs over the last 80 days. Lee Naik, CEO - TransUnion Africa

Naik says they surveyed a minimum of a thousand people.

Listen to the full interview below...