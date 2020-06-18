Stakeholders react to easing of restaurant, salon and tourism restrictions
The Restaurant Association of South Africa (RASA) says it plans to engage various stakeholders including Minister of Small Business Development Khumbudzo Ntshavheni to get the restaurant industry up and running again.
This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that the personal care services - which include hair salons, restaurants for sit-down meals, and conference for work purposes will be allowed to operate under Level 3 lockdown.
RASA CEO Wendy Alberts says they are looking at what needs to be done for the industry to survive as there remain some challenges.
The industry is completely decimated, our restaurants are in huge amounts of financial debt, the debt is going to take a very long time to pay off.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South
We have to have very strong conversations and engagements with various industry players - we have got to continue the fight with insurance companies, we really need the landlords to understand their role and responsibility in rebuilding the industry, we are going to continue to look at the supply chain.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South
Meanwhile, Jade Tome, who speaks on behalf of Advocate Carol Viljoen - the lawyer representing the hairdressing industry in a case that called for them to return to work under lockdown regulations - says they are happy with the decision.
We too will have to still fight for leniency from our landlords and repayments of our debts because these are a huge impact and affects our ability to possibly only make maybe 70 percent of what we are used to making because our salons were completely jam-packed with people and now we have to have the [social] distance.Jade Tome
There is still an adjustment period, so it is going to take us about three months to fully recover from this.Jade Tome
In his address on Wednesday, Ramaphosa also announced that accredited and licensed accommodation - with the exception of home-sharing accommodation such as Air BnB - will also be allowed to operate.
Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa says while there is still clarity needed around the announcement, it is a positive move.
Details still need to be clarified in terms of what does that means because we are assuming that this means for leisure travel.Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
