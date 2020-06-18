SABC says it plans to start retrenchment process
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has signalled an intention to retrench some of its staff.
In a statement released on Thursday, the public broadcaster said it met with representatives of organised labour where they were issued with a Section 189 notice.
The SABC said various platforms would be used to shape its final structural arrangement, adding that details of the facilitation process would be communicated in due course.
Broadcasting, Electronic, Media & Allied Workers Union’s Hannes Du Buisson said: “I’m shocked to the core to receive such a letter from the SABC especially during now that we’re going through a difficult time in our country. If the letter says that there has been meetings with unions in terms of consultations, that is not true.”
Hundreds of journalists have been retrenched or temporarily laid-off as companies buckle under the pressure brought on by the effects of the national lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19.
A recent study, by the South African National Editors' Forum, looking at the impact of the pandemic showed the results were devastating as witnessed through job losses and closure of print publications since the outbreak in March.
