[LISTEN] We are central to the problem of GBV - Songezo Zibi
As conversations continue around the rate of gender-based violence (GBV) incidents in South Africa, author and speaker Songezo Zibi has shared his personal reflections on the scourge.
Zibi published a thread of tweets on Wednesday in which he expressed the ways in which violence against women has been normalised, as well as the role of patriarchy.
So I’m 44yrs old this year, and my friend and I (he’s on Twitter but I won’t tag him) have sometimes discussed how our understanding of gender relations and SA male violence against women has evolved over the years. A thread.— Songezo Zibi (@SongezoZibi) June 16, 2020
He spoke to Azania Mosaka to elaborate on his thoughts.
Zibi says there is an opportunity for men to acknowledge that they are central to the problem.
We have to recognise that our society creates a man with a violent disposition where, in order to earn respect, you have to prove competence for violence and that is our fundamental problem.Songezo Zibi, Author and speaker
I don't think we have reckoned with the depth of the problem and our part in the problem.Songezo Zibi, Author and speaker
None of us reflect on our role that we play in very subtle ways, in our own personal spaces.Songezo Zibi, Author and speaker
I have to check myself all the time because it is fundamentally about the thinking.Songezo Zibi, Author and speaker
What I think we have got an opportunity to do is for a lot more of us to at the very least acknowledge that in many different ways we are central to the problem, in many ways we are the problem.Songezo Zibi, Author and speaker
We have a responsibility to stop pointing at other people and point at ourselves, even if we have never beaten up anyone.Songezo Zibi, Author and speaker
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....
