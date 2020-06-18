Tshegofatso Pule's family commends police for acting swiftly





The family of murdered pregnant 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule say they are still trying to come to terms with the gruesome killing of their daughter.

Pule was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, in Roodepoort.

The police have arrested Muzikayise Malephane in connection with the murder.

Pule's uncle Tumisang Katake says Tshegofatso was full of life and she was in the process of going back to school to finish her studies.

Speaking to Azania Mosaka, Katake says the police are updating them regularly.

She was full of life. She grew up without her parents but she never let that pull her down. She knew what would make her happy in life. Tumisang Katake - Uncle of Tshegofatso Pule

I didn't expect the police to act so swiftly, I must commend their hard work. Tumisang Katake - Uncle of Tshegofatso Pule

Katake says as a family they know nothing about the man that was arrested for the gruesome murder of Pule.

I can confirm for a fact that it is not Tshegofatso's boyfriend that was arrested by the police. Tumisang Katake - Uncle of Tshegofatso Pule

Had it not been for a public member, we wouldn't have know the whereabouts of Tshegofatso's body. Tumisang Katake - Uncle of Tshegofatso Pule

