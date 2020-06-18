Tshegofatso Pule's family commends police for acting swiftly
The family of murdered pregnant 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule say they are still trying to come to terms with the gruesome killing of their daughter.
Pule was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, in Roodepoort.
The police have arrested Muzikayise Malephane in connection with the murder.
Pule's uncle Tumisang Katake says Tshegofatso was full of life and she was in the process of going back to school to finish her studies.
Speaking to Azania Mosaka, Katake says the police are updating them regularly.
She was full of life. She grew up without her parents but she never let that pull her down. She knew what would make her happy in life.Tumisang Katake - Uncle of Tshegofatso Pule
I didn't expect the police to act so swiftly, I must commend their hard work.Tumisang Katake - Uncle of Tshegofatso Pule
RELATED: Man accused of killing Tshegofatso Pule to remain in custody until court date
Katake says as a family they know nothing about the man that was arrested for the gruesome murder of Pule.
I can confirm for a fact that it is not Tshegofatso's boyfriend that was arrested by the police.Tumisang Katake - Uncle of Tshegofatso Pule
Had it not been for a public member, we wouldn't have know the whereabouts of Tshegofatso's body.Tumisang Katake - Uncle of Tshegofatso Pule
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
'Alcohol-related trauma cases using resources for COVID-19 patients'
Western Cape Department of Health chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem says alcohol was present in 60% of pedestrian fatalities.Read More
Justice department offering education funding for TRC victims and dependants
Applications for the 2021 academic year are now open and should reach the department by no later than 30 September 2020.Read More
Family seeks answers after baby girl went missing at Rahima Moosa Hospital
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoane says the hospital says there was an error in recording the sex of the babies.Read More
[LISTEN] We are central to the problem of GBV - Songezo Zibi
The author spoke to Azania Mosaka to share his reflections on the issue of gender-based violence and the role of men.Read More
Processes already under way to revive SA’s economy post-COVID-19 - Ramaphosa
The president said post-COVID-19, the economic landscape would be similar to that of a post-war landscape.Read More
Stakeholders react to easing of restaurant, salon and tourism restrictions
RASA CEO Wendy Alberts says they will now be engaging industry players to ensure the survival of the restaurant business.Read More
One in every six people have lost their jobs during lockdown - survey
TransUnion CEO Lee Naik says they surveyed more than a thousand people per week in all nine provinces.Read More
SABC says it plans to start retrenchment process
In a statement released on Thursday, the public broadcaster said it met with representatives of organised labour where they were issued with a Section 189 notice.Read More
[LISTEN] An in-depth look at years of sexual assault at Parktown Boys' High
Trigger warning: Eusebius looks at stories, testimonies that shed further light on institutional failures at the high school.Read More
Four people die in two separate fires in Joburg
It is not yet clear what sparked the blazed that led to the fatalities.Read More