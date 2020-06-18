Processes already under way to revive SA’s economy post-COVID-19 - Ramaphosa
JOHANNESBURG- President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said while it would take a long time to recover from the economic fallout of COVID-19, various processes were already under way.
Ramaphosa was responding to questions for oral reply in the National Assembly.
To comply with social distancing measures amid COVID-19, the sitting was conducted in a hybrid form, with a small number of members present in the National Assembly and the rest on a virtual platform.
This is the first time the president replies to questions in Parliament since the national state of disaster was declared in March 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.
He said post COVID-19, the economic landscape would be similar to that of a post-war landscape.
“Although we don’t know yet what the full impact of the pandemic is, it is important that we approach this through the balanced strategy that we have decided on. To save lives on the one side, and also to preserve livelihoods,” the president said.
On Thursday night, Ramaphosa announced the lifting of certain restrictions under level 3 of the lockdown allowing businesses like salons, cinemas, theatres, and sit-in restaurants to reopen.
COVID-19 has infected more than 80,000 South Africans and killed 1,674 people. The Western Cape continues to account for just over 60% of the cases.
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa responds to question in Parly
