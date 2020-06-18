Family seeks answers after baby girl went missing at Rahima Moosa Hospital
A Johannesburg family is seeking answers from Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital after their baby went missing.
The 35-year-old mother gave birth to premature triplets last week Thursday, two girls and a boy.
After giving birth, all three babies were kept hospital for further monitoring. On Saturday Mpofu was told that one of the baby girls was rushed to the intensive care unit and the baby was declared dead later that day.
The family discovered when they went to see the remains of the baby girl that it was a baby boy that has passed on.
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoane has more.
The hospital has told us that while in theatre there was an error when the sex of the babies was recorded.Theto Mahlakoane - Reporter - Eyewitness News
Instead of recording that it was a baby girl and a baby boy, they recorded that it was two girls and this was the information the family was given.Theto Mahlakoane - Reporter - Eyewitness News
Mahlakoane says on Saturday when the mother went to visit, she was told that one of the girls was not doing well but she could not see the child.
On Sunday, they were showed the remains of a baby boy. They alerted the hospital that they had two girls and a boy meaning the baby girl child is missing.Theto Mahlakoane - Reporter - Eyewitness News
The hospital only contacted them after we ran the stories in the morning.Theto Mahlakoane - Reporter - Eyewitness News
The hospital has offered free DNA test on the babies.
Listen to the full interview below...
