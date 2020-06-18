Justice department offering education funding for TRC victims and dependants





The Department of Justice is calling on victims identified by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, as well as their qualifying relatives and dependants to come forward to apply for assistance with education.

The department says it is assisting with basic education, adult education and training, further education and training; higher education and skills development.

TRC Unit senior manager Lufuno Mmbadi says applications for the 2021 academic year are now open and should reach the department by no later than 30 September 2020.

We are assisting with basic education and higher education and training. With higher education and training, we are assisting with adult education, we do assist with skills development, we are also assisting with further education and training, as well as university education. Lufuno Mmbadi, Senior manager - TRC Unit

We are not funding any private institutions, the funding is targeted for the beneficiaries while studying in public institutions, similarly with basic education. Lufuno Mmbadi, Senior manager - TRC Unit

For more information and the application form visit www.justice.gov.za

