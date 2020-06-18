'Alcohol-related trauma cases using resources for COVID-19 patients'
More hospitals are reporting an increase in trauma cases due to the unbanning of alcohol sales.
The Western Cape Health Department says trauma admissions have increased by 66% since the ban was lifted.
Speaking to Joanne Joseph, Western Cape Department of Health chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem gives a summary of how trauma cases have increased.
RELATED: 'Number of trauma cases have increased since unbanning of alcohol'
In the studies we did we found that 50% of our homicide cases alcohol was present and in 60% of pedestrian fatalities alcohol was present.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department of Health
Alcohol does play a significant role in trauma-related cases particularly in the Western Cape.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department of Health
Kariem says they treat everybody that comes into the hospital equally.
The sad reality is that these are preventable trauma cases and they are using up our resources that we could be using to treat COVID-19 patients.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department of Health
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
One in every six people have lost their jobs during lockdown - survey
TransUnion CEO Lee Naik says they surveyed more than a thousand people per week in all nine provinces.Read More
UPDATE: 4,078 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 44,331
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the total number of tests conducted so far is 1.200,736.Read More
Understanding dexamethasone, a new drug used to treat COVID-19 and how it works
A study by the University of Oxford in London shows that the drug can reduce fatalities in severely ill COVID-19 patients.Read More
Cosas to shut down schools, calls for government to test pupils for COVID-19
National coordinator Buntu Josephs says if the state is serious about saving lives, it will provide tests for pupils.Read More
David Makhura concerned about COVID-19 growth rate in the province
Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane says the premier says hospital beds are going to be a challenge as trauma cases increase.Read More
By all counts a million COVID-19 tests done is not small thing - Zweli Mkhize
Health minister gives an update on the country's fight against the novel coronavirus.Read More
If it were according to me ban on alcohol sales would continue - Bheki Cele
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says Cele says at Level 3 the country has seen more brawls related to alcohol.Read More
[LISTEN] 316 police officers arrested during lockdown
Police minister's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says about 246 of these police officers are on suspension.Read More
Government lost roughly R2-billion in cigarette revenue over lockdown period
'Tobacco Wars' author Johan van Loggerenberg says R6-billion went into the illicit economy as cigarettes were sold at high prices.Read More
Fita seeks minutes of meeting where the banning of tobacco sale was made
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoane summarises court proceedings in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.Read More