'Alcohol-related trauma cases using resources for COVID-19 patients'





More hospitals are reporting an increase in trauma cases due to the unbanning of alcohol sales.

The Western Cape Health Department says trauma admissions have increased by 66% since the ban was lifted.

Speaking to Joanne Joseph, Western Cape Department of Health chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem gives a summary of how trauma cases have increased.

In the studies we did we found that 50% of our homicide cases alcohol was present and in 60% of pedestrian fatalities alcohol was present. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department of Health

Alcohol does play a significant role in trauma-related cases particularly in the Western Cape. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department of Health

Kariem says they treat everybody that comes into the hospital equally.

The sad reality is that these are preventable trauma cases and they are using up our resources that we could be using to treat COVID-19 patients. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department of Health

