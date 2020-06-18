Restaurant, hotel industry on being allowed to do business again
South Africa will ease lockdown rules for a third time since imposing them in March and allow restaurants, casinos and beauty salons to reopen.
Under the new rules, hotels, lodges and guest houses will also be allowed to reopen, but the concession doesn’t apply to Airbnb.
Theaters, cinemas, conference centres and hair salons will also be able to resume operations - within strict social distancing and sanitation rules.
We are definitely breathing a sigh of relief and waiting for the conditions under which we can open.Grace Harding, Chief Executive - Ocean Basket/spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective
Some restaurants will be responsible and make sure their staff and patrons stay safe - while others will not, giving the sector a bad name.
The Restaurant Collective has a plan in place to ensure restaurants stay in line.
It's a risk not only for customers and staff but also a risk for the industry - the Restaurant Collective although it was born out of a crisis...we want to uplift the industry...so how can we make sure that restaurants follow the simple and critical guidelines...Grace Harding, Chief Executive - Ocean Basket
The Restaurant Collective is going to put a number on posters...we'll be using social media and a number on there saying to customers 'if you feel unsafe and something does not look right...'Grace Harding, Chief Executive - Ocean Basket
Some of the conditions of the liquor bill and whether liquor will be allowed to be sold during sit-down meals are still not clear though.
Our assumption is if booze is already in the restaurant let's manage it...I also understand the concern, because booze leads to not understanding social distancing but we're hoping we'll be allowed to govern ourselves.Grace Harding, Chief Executive - Ocean Basket
The CEO of Sun International said there are still some rules around interprovincial travel that are not clear.
Meanwhile, issues around the safety of casinos - with a reputation for being dark stuffy places - are thoroughly addressed, he says.
It's a light at the end of the tunnel...there are some challenges - they still have not said we can travel inter-provincially...so we'll still have challenges in opening all our facilities...but having our casinos open is definitely a big win for us.Anthony Leeming, Chief Executive Officer - Sun International
We are pretty well ventilated, we got really good extraction...we're having shields between machines, customers will have to wear masks...everybody will be temperature-checked...hand sanitisation...shields all over the show...we'll monitor crowds and limit the number of people coming in.Anthony Leeming - Chief Executive Officer - Sun International
Listen to the interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
More from Business
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die
Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary?Read More
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa
Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series.Read More
How many loans have been granted in the Covid-19 loan and debt relief project?
South African banks have approved billions in loans for qualifying small businesses, since the Covid-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme was launched in mid-May.Read More
SABC says it plans to start retrenchment process
In a statement released on Thursday, the public broadcaster said it met with representatives of organised labour where they were issued with a Section 189 notice.Read More
How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality
Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family membersRead More
How The Crazy Store adapted to Covid-19
How did the lockdown affect the Crazy Store's sales and imports of supply?Read More
SAA rescue plan is just 'throwing the problem back'
The long-anticipated rescue plan was finally released on Tuesday night.Read More
Top insiders arrested in VBS bank heist case - racketeering charges added
Nearly two years after theft of more than R2 billion several top VBS insiders are being arrested.Read More
There is some light at the end of the tunnel for South African importers
Inflation expectations are declining, partly because the collapse in oil prices has been greater than rand depreciation.Read More
That 'All Wines Matter' blunder
Andy Rice on this week's great advertising campaigns - and one that caused a stir - for all the wrong reasons.Read More