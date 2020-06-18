Restaurant, hotel industry on being allowed to do business again





South Africa will ease lockdown rules for a third time since imposing them in March and allow restaurants, casinos and beauty salons to reopen.

Under the new rules, hotels, lodges and guest houses will also be allowed to reopen, but the concession doesn’t apply to Airbnb.

Theaters, cinemas, conference centres and hair salons will also be able to resume operations - within strict social distancing and sanitation rules.

We are definitely breathing a sigh of relief and waiting for the conditions under which we can open. Grace Harding, Chief Executive - Ocean Basket/spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective

Some restaurants will be responsible and make sure their staff and patrons stay safe - while others will not, giving the sector a bad name.

The Restaurant Collective has a plan in place to ensure restaurants stay in line.

It's a risk not only for customers and staff but also a risk for the industry - the Restaurant Collective although it was born out of a crisis...we want to uplift the industry...so how can we make sure that restaurants follow the simple and critical guidelines... Grace Harding, Chief Executive - Ocean Basket

The Restaurant Collective is going to put a number on posters...we'll be using social media and a number on there saying to customers 'if you feel unsafe and something does not look right...' Grace Harding, Chief Executive - Ocean Basket

Some of the conditions of the liquor bill and whether liquor will be allowed to be sold during sit-down meals are still not clear though.

Our assumption is if booze is already in the restaurant let's manage it...I also understand the concern, because booze leads to not understanding social distancing but we're hoping we'll be allowed to govern ourselves. Grace Harding, Chief Executive - Ocean Basket

The CEO of Sun International said there are still some rules around interprovincial travel that are not clear.

Meanwhile, issues around the safety of casinos - with a reputation for being dark stuffy places - are thoroughly addressed, he says.

It's a light at the end of the tunnel...there are some challenges - they still have not said we can travel inter-provincially...so we'll still have challenges in opening all our facilities...but having our casinos open is definitely a big win for us. Anthony Leeming, Chief Executive Officer - Sun International

We are pretty well ventilated, we got really good extraction...we're having shields between machines, customers will have to wear masks...everybody will be temperature-checked...hand sanitisation...shields all over the show...we'll monitor crowds and limit the number of people coming in. Anthony Leeming - Chief Executive Officer - Sun International

Listen to the interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.