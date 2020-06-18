[LISTEN] Ster-Kinekor says reopening of cinemas is a relief for the industry





President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday evening announced that additional economic sectors will now be allowed to reopen under Level 3 of the national lockdown.

These include personal care services - which included hair salons – restaurants for sit-down meals, conferences for work purposes, and cinemas.

Ster-Kinekor CEO Ryan Williams says this is a relief for the cinema industry.

Similar to many other businesses, both small enterprises and large businesses, we have been unable to generate any revenues since the lockdown began so it's been a hard time and I am just very grateful that we are going to soon be able to switch the lights off and turn the projectors on. Ryan Williams, CEO - Ster-Kinekor

We know from our own research that about three-quarters of the cinema-goers reckon they are desperate to get back and they will see us definitely within the first three months, with the proviso that we make sure that the environment is safe to come back to. Ryan Williams, CEO - Ster-Kinekor

