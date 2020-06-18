Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa
Magda Wierzycka, believed to be South Africa’s richest woman as CEO and co-founder of JSE-listed Sygnia, is set to take on another high-profile role.
She will be in charge of the brand new season of the reality TV show The Apprentice South Africa, in 2021.
The role was previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first South African series.
I don't bully hopefully and I don't intimidate; it's a little bit of a light-hearted programme, I certainly do not intend to follow in the footsteps of...definitely Donald Trump.Magda Wierzycka, CEO and co-founder - Sygnia
You've got to live to be entertained and you only have one life and you need to do sometimes things that maybe take you out of your comfort zone.Magda Wierzycka, CEO and co-founder - Sygnia
It's quite a worthwhile project, you know I am always looking for talented, multi-skilled entrepreneurial people...and I think South Africa is teeming with them..so I have a bit of fun and I identify somebody who can contribute to either Sygnia or where I can set up a business around them.Magda Wierzycka, CEO and co-founder - Sygnia
Listen to the full interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
More from Business
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die
Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary?Read More
How many loans have been granted in the Covid-19 loan and debt relief project?
South African banks have approved billions in loans for qualifying small businesses, since the Covid-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme was launched in mid-May.Read More
Restaurant, hotel industry on being allowed to do business again
Salons, restaurants and hotels will be allowed to operate for the first time since lockdown.Read More
SABC says it plans to start retrenchment process
In a statement released on Thursday, the public broadcaster said it met with representatives of organised labour where they were issued with a Section 189 notice.Read More
How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality
Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family membersRead More
How The Crazy Store adapted to Covid-19
How did the lockdown affect the Crazy Store's sales and imports of supply?Read More
SAA rescue plan is just 'throwing the problem back'
The long-anticipated rescue plan was finally released on Tuesday night.Read More
Top insiders arrested in VBS bank heist case - racketeering charges added
Nearly two years after theft of more than R2 billion several top VBS insiders are being arrested.Read More
There is some light at the end of the tunnel for South African importers
Inflation expectations are declining, partly because the collapse in oil prices has been greater than rand depreciation.Read More
That 'All Wines Matter' blunder
Andy Rice on this week's great advertising campaigns - and one that caused a stir - for all the wrong reasons.Read More