'Racial victimisation continued since 2016 at Pretoria High School for Girls'
The fight against racism is back at the Pretoria High School for Girls as matriculants held a protest on the school premises on Thursday with claims that the school has not met their demands for racial equality.
Four years ago, pupils at the school protested against an instruction given to black pupils to straighten their hair, however, pupils claim that nothing has changed since then.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Matric pupil Chante Pietersen, Matric pupil Zulaikha Patel and Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona to reflect on what is going on at the school.
I think that the system hasn't changed one bit, looking at the code of conduct, only the hair policy has changed but everything else has remained the same.Chante Pietersen, Matric pupil - Pretoria High School for Girls
She says pupils had a meeting with the executive body of the school to raise their concerns.
On how teachers protect pupils who perpetuate racism, homophobia and sexism towards black people and people of colour. In my Grade 8 year a teacher pulled me out of my music class and said he wouldn't be surprised if I was pregnant by age of 16 as that is what stupid poor coloured girls do.Chante Pietersen, Matric pupil - Pretoria High School for Girls
The school has been unresponsive to the pupils concerns hence, a demonstration was staged on Thursday, she says.
Patel says in 2016, all the school wanted to do was clean up the matter to ensure the reputation of the school is protected.
Since 2016, racial victimisation continued, teachers who were found guilty for racial offenses, were not held accountable. They continued to torment and victimise pupils throughout the four years.Zulaikha Patel, Matric pupil - Pretoria High School for Girls
Since my Grade 8 year, I have been under surveillance and have been referred to as a terrorist who doesn't belong in the school. How does the school claim to support the BlackLiveMatter movement, but yet perpetuate the same system that the movement is against.Zulaikha Patel, Matric pupil - Pretoria High School for Girls
Maboma says it is sad that there is that kind of destruction as schools have been opened to catch up on the school curriculum.
We have attended to all those concerns that were raised in 2016 and there was a team that was deployed from the department of basic education to go craft a new code of conduct. I don't understand the issues that are raised now.Steve Mabona, Spokesperson - Gauteng Education
We cannot be protesting now and risking our lives being in groups and not adhere to COVID-19 protocols.Steve Mabona, Spokesperson - Gauteng Education
Listen below to the full conversation:
