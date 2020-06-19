[WATCH] Loving moment as step-dad pops question at father-daughter dance
Loving moment as step-dad pops question at father-daughter dance
Social media is talking after an adorable moment was caught on camera where a step father asked his step daughter if he can be her dad at a father-daughter dance.
Watch this wonderful moment below:
