[WATCH] Loving moment as step-dad pops question at father-daughter dance

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
What's on the box - What's good to watch on the streaming services
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 14:05
Friday Profile - Boity Thuso
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Boity Thuso - Actress. TV Host. Musician. Entrepreneur
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Langa Mavuso
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Langa Mavuso - Musician
Today at 15:16
EWN: VBS suspects fail to make bail
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 15:45
Pridwin Preparatory School's expulsion clause unconstitutional
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lebogang Montjane - Executive Director at Independent School Association of Southern Africa
Today at 16:10
Gauteng Health Budget allocation
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Bandile Masuku
Today at 17:20
Joe Public United now the largest black-owned independent agency in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 18:09
WAITING FOR CONFIRMATION Former Comair CEO planning new airline
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gidon Novick - Founder at Lucid Ventures
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Best Bits of the Money Show
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Five VBS accused fail to pay R100,000 bail NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says they are trying to get information from prison official if the remaining five were detained. 19 June 2020 1:01 PM
Body of second woman found along Golden Highway new Orange Farm It's understood that a passerby discovered the woman's body in a stream on Thursday and called the police. 19 June 2020 11:35 AM
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 3,756 There were 63 new coronavirus-related deaths: 57 from the Western Cape and 6 from the Eastern Cape. The total number is 1,737. 18 June 2020 9:59 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
How many loans have been granted in the Covid-19 loan and debt relief project? South African banks have approved billions in loans for qualifying small businesses, since the Covid-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme was... 18 June 2020 7:17 PM
View all Business
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It’s very disappointing': Booth on clubs selling PSL status Bidvest Wits confirmed on Wednesday night that they had sold their credentials to National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madz... 18 June 2020 8:26 PM
Aerios takes SA Rugby to court Aerios believes the South African Rugby Union acted “unlawfully in trying to rid itself of Aerios for self-gain”. 18 June 2020 12:57 PM
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Zoom disaster as official attends meeting topless in bed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 19 June 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Loving moment as step-dad pops question at father-daughter dance Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 19 June 2020 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Big sharks getting their share of sardine run has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 18 June 2020 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] Loving moment as step-dad pops question at father-daughter dance

19 June 2020 8:42 AM
by
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: People who voted for Trump share moments of when they stopped supporting him

Loving moment as step-dad pops question at father-daughter dance

Social media is talking after an adorable moment was caught on camera where a step father asked his step daughter if he can be her dad at a father-daughter dance.

Watch this wonderful moment below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


19 June 2020 8:42 AM
by
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Recommended

More from Entertainment

screen-shot-2020-06-19-at-82534-ampng

[WATCH] Zoom disaster as official attends meeting topless in bed

19 June 2020 8:43 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-18-at-81633-ampng

[WATCH] Big sharks getting their share of sardine run has us talking

18 June 2020 8:48 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-18-at-84210-ampng

[WATCH] If you tell Siri you are being pulled over by cops, she can record it

18 June 2020 8:47 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump USA America flag Star-Spangled Banner 123rf 123rfworld

People who voted for Trump share moments of when they stopped supporting him

17 June 2020 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-17-at-81144-ampng

[WATCH] Heartwarming moment as guy gives large tip to drive-through worker

17 June 2020 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-16-at-81041-ampng

[WATCH] Little girl makes up her own lyrics to New Editions's Candy Girl

16 June 2020 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-16-at-80457-ampng

[WATCH] Man finds cash, iPhone and more while river diving

16 June 2020 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-15-at-84327-ampng

Man saving far right activist from getting hurt at BLM protest goes viral

15 June 2020 8:56 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-15-at-85123-ampng

[WATCH] Soccer player teen scores goal at own funeral

15 June 2020 8:55 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eightjpg

'8: A South African Horror Story' has a lot of human truths to it

12 June 2020 5:59 PM

Netflix horror fans can look forward to the local horror story coming their way on 19 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Five VBS accused fail to pay R100,000 bail

Local

Transport Department to use SARS to disperse taxi industry relief funds

Politics

Body of second woman found along Golden Highway new Orange Farm

Local

EWN Highlights

Virus already in Italy by December, waste water study finds

19 June 2020 12:52 PM

Midrand police investigate death of day-old baby found in Jukskei River

19 June 2020 12:06 PM

R1bn set aside to help taxi industry - Mbalula

19 June 2020 11:17 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA