[WATCH] Zoom disaster as official attends meeting topless in bed





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: People who voted for Trump share moments of when they stopped supporting him

Zoom disaster as official attends meeting topless in bed

During a virtual portfolio committee meeting for Public Works one of the officials in this meeting, attended while topless in bed.

Click here to watch this video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: