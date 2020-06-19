New legislation has been published to fight GBV - Ronald Lamola





President Cyril Ramaphosa Wednesday said, South Africa is facing two pandemics, one being COVID-19 and the second being gender-based violence.

Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola says that he wants a stronger, more effective criminal justice system to tackle the scourge of gender-based violence.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Lamola says the scourge of gender-based violence is disheartening and the government is calling on all citizens to act on the scourge especially men who are young and old.

We have been given a clear mandate from Cabinet to look at laws that affect the scourge of gender based violence and to call for a review of some of the legislations as the resolves of the previous summit. Ronald Lamola, Minister - Justice

Lamola said that new legislation had been published to strengthen the justice system when it came to dealing with perpetrators of gender-based violence crimes.

The laws will make it almost impossible for a person charged of sexual assault to make it impossible to get bail. The expending sexual register to include not only those that sexually abused minors but also sexual offenders in all whole. Ronald Lamola, Minister - Justice

He says one of the proposals is to review parole conditions for sexual offenders and more still needed to be done to help victims of gender-based violence.

