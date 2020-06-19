New legislation has been published to fight GBV - Ronald Lamola
President Cyril Ramaphosa Wednesday said, South Africa is facing two pandemics, one being COVID-19 and the second being gender-based violence.
Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola says that he wants a stronger, more effective criminal justice system to tackle the scourge of gender-based violence.
RELATED: Gender-based violence cases among those courts prioritise during lockdown
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Lamola says the scourge of gender-based violence is disheartening and the government is calling on all citizens to act on the scourge especially men who are young and old.
We have been given a clear mandate from Cabinet to look at laws that affect the scourge of gender based violence and to call for a review of some of the legislations as the resolves of the previous summit.Ronald Lamola, Minister - Justice
Lamola said that new legislation had been published to strengthen the justice system when it came to dealing with perpetrators of gender-based violence crimes.
The laws will make it almost impossible for a person charged of sexual assault to make it impossible to get bail. The expending sexual register to include not only those that sexually abused minors but also sexual offenders in all whole.Ronald Lamola, Minister - Justice
He says one of the proposals is to review parole conditions for sexual offenders and more still needed to be done to help victims of gender-based violence.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
Transport Department to use SARS to disperse taxi industry relief funds
Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine and Armsta's Motlanalo Tsebe reflect on the new fund that has been announced.Read More
'Racial victimisation continued since 2016 at Pretoria High School for Girls'
Matric pupils Chante Pietersen and Zulaikha Patel reflect on why protests have flared up at the school.Read More
Processes already under way to revive SA’s economy post-COVID-19 - Ramaphosa
The president said post-COVID-19, the economic landscape would be similar to that of a post-war landscape.Read More
[WATCH] VBS Mutual Bank suspects appear in court
Seven of the eight suspects arrested for their role in the multi-billion rand bank heist are now appearing in court.Read More
Government walking away from lockdown to avoid humiliation in court - DA
Interim leader John Steenhuisen says what was announce is very confusing but he welcomes the opening of hairdressers.Read More
SA Express is crashing because of poor financial management - Scopa
Chaiperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa reflects on the liquidators finding discrepancies in the carriers asset evaluation.Read More
Ramaphosa gives nod to restaurant sit-ins, worried by GBV and alcohol abuse
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the introduction of the Level 3 lockdown coincided with an increase in violent crimes.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates the nation on SA’s risk-adjusted strategy
President Cyril Ramaphosa briefs the nation on developments in SA’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.Read More
Can South Africa afford a nuclear power plant building programme?
Energy expert Chris Yelland says there is pressure building from the nuclear lobby groups for a nuclear new build.Read More
Victoria Mxenge: Challenged apartheid regime to uplift SA youth
#UnResolved investigates the murder of anti-apartheid activist Victoria Mxenge and the impact she had on SA youth.Read More