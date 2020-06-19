Body of second woman found along Golden Highway new Orange Farm
The body of another woman has been found near the Golden Highway in Orange Farm, Gauteng, police have confirmed.
EWN reports that it is understood that a passerby discovered the woman's body in a stream on Thursday and called the police.
RELATED: Tshegofatso Pule's family commends police for acting swiftly
The police's Kay Makhubele told EWN that the woman had been stabbed.
She is the second woman to be dumped in the south of Joburg this week.
Earlier this week, a mutilated body of another woman was found stuffed in a bag on the side of the Golden Highway.
