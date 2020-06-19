Transport Department to use SARS to disperse taxi industry relief funds
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Friday morning unveiled taxi relief support and an economic stimulus for transport entities including aviation, maritime and rail transport.
He said a relief package of over R1.1 billion has been approved for the taxi industry.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Transport Department spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine and Alexandra Randburg Midrand and Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta) Motlanalo Tsebe to give more insight on the matter.
We haven't had a meeting with our organisation to discuss this relief package and whether we are all satisfied with what was announced.Motlanalo Tsebe, Armsta
He says the association is no longer going to raise the taxi fare as commuters had been complaining.
There is a possibility that we might stage a shutdown but we will not raise the taxi fare. We are still going to meet with our counterparts at ATA and discuss.Motlanalo Tsebe, Armsta
Allie Paine says the relief fund will accomodate taxi operators, the staff members in the taxi ranks and also those that have applied for permits and have received a receipt that they have applied for permits.
We are going to use Sars as a way of dispersing these funds. There will be terms and conditions attached through which to disperse the funds.Ayanda Allie Paine, Spokesperson - Transport Ministry
Listen below to the full conversation:
