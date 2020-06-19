Numsa and Sacca lose trust in Department of Public Enterprises over SAA





The National Union of Metalworkers of South African (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) says they have lost trust in the Department of Public Enterprises.

The unions are accusing the department of sanctioning a business rescue plan that will lead to massive job losses.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola who says 3,700 workers are being made to pay the looting and corruption at the airline.

She says the unions will be heading to court to try and salvage all they can for workers and their families.

We have a problem with this plan because we do not think it will achieve its goal. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Spokesperson - Numsa

When we analyse this plan and what it plans to do, they want SAA to only start operating next year while already right now commercial flights are operating. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Spokesperson - Numsa

As we speak now, SAA has a R30 billion bill as a result of the leasing that the BRP continue to do even though we have not been flying for months. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Spokesperson - Numsa

