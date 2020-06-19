Five VBS accused fail to pay R100,000 bail





The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that only two of the seven VBS accused managed to pay R100,000 for bail.

The accused appeared in court on Thursday on charges of racketeering, theft, fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The investigating officers are yet to confirm if the remaining five were detained again as the court had ordered.

Clement Manyathela speaks to NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema.

Of the seven accused, only two were able to meet their bail obligations by 4 PM. Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson - NPA

We are trying to get relevant information from the relevant prison officials. Sipho Ngwema, Spokesperson - NPA

