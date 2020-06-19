Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started'
Rapper and reality television star Boity Thulo has issued a strongly worded warning to South African men and reminded them that women do not belong to them.
As Mzansi continues to voice their outrage over the brutal killing of Tshegofatso Pule, Boity has added her voice against the scourge of femicide in the country, with a stern reminder to men in the country.
Tshegofatso was found hanging from a tree in an open veld in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, on Monday after going missing last week. She was eight months pregnant.
Angered at the increasing cases of femicide in Mzansi, the Wuz Dat hitmaker took to Twitter and demanded that men stop killing women.
In a tweet addressed to all men, Boity reminded them that they do not own any woman's body and are not superior to females.
Dear Men. All Men.— #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) June 11, 2020
YOU DO NOT OWN OUR BODIES. YOU ARE NOT SUPERIOR BEINGS. WE DO NOT OWE YOU OUR LIVES. WE DO NOT COME FROM YOUR FUCKIN RIB. NO MEANS NO! STOP KILLING US!
Regards
Basadi.
She also responded to those who claimed women were sitting on their beds and acting like feminists.
Boity also told men that for years women have been called derogatory names and that men who were crying about being called "trash" they need to toughen up.
Azania Mosaka speaks to Boity about this, her music career and more.
Had Nasty C not taken that leap of faith to say let's do something, I don't know if I'd have gotten here. I am always grateful to him.Boity Thulo, Rapper and reality television star
On using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence, Boity has this to say:
I can feel the difference in how I am more confident in how I'm trying to speak about it. The brutal reality is whether you're afraid or not, whether you speak or not, whether you're are an activist or not, ultimately we must always be afraid that something is gonna happen to us.Boity Thulo, Rapper and reality television star
Me talking and getting a backlash here and there from fragile egos etc and fragile masculinity doesn't bother me, doesn't scare.Boity Thulo, Rapper and reality television star
We're not gonna get somewhere by still being afraid of the people that we're trying to speak against. It makes no sense.Boity Thulo, Rapper and reality television star
Listen below for the full conversation ...
